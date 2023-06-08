‘Y’all won’t even mask up for yourselves?’: Man calls out unmasked New Yorkers who are ‘raw-dogging the apocalypse air’

Per Reuters, Canada is on track for its worst fire season in recorded history throughout the summer of 2023.

Quebec, which is located near the country’s Eastern seaboard, experienced some of the worst conflagrations, which were purportedly sparked by lightning strikes. As of this writing, some 120,000 people were displaced from their homes, with an estimated 3.3 million hectares consumed by flames thus far, according to Politico. The breadth of land that has been burned this season has already reached figures that are 13 times the national 10-year average.

The traveling plumes of smoke have already had a deleterious effect on areas in the fires’ wind path. New York City lies in this trajectory, and it has culminated in it receiving one of the world’s current worst air quality rankings, according to ABC News. Many New Yorkers are being urged to stay indoors during this time.

Much to the surprise of popular TikToker Christian Divyne (@xiandivyne), not only are many folks not adhering to the stay-at-home orders, they are also “raw dogging” the air by venturing outdoors without a face mask.

He posted footage of folks ambling the streets, no coverings on their faces, through a cloud of thick orange smog. He remarked that he couldn’t believe there were so many people outside blatantly disregarding potential dangers to their own health.

“Like, I get it you don’t give a shit about COVID, or whatever. … Y’all won’t even mask up for yourself? That’s crazy man. That’s crazy. Swear to God, man. People’s worst enemies just might be themselves, might just be themselves,” Divyne said as he walked through the streets and moved his camera around to show people who are walking around outside without wearing face masks.

Divyne’s video was viewed over 2 million times. Viewers are agreeing with the popular TikToker, who has over 368,000 followers. “It blows my MIND,” one viewer who said they are from California and deal with wildfire smoke frequently.

“No literally I thought everyone would be wearing masks NO ONE IS LOL,” another said.

NBC News reported the New Yorkers can experience a slew of potential health hazards as a result of breathing in the air right now, such as “shortness of breath and nose, throat and eye irritation.” “Exposure can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease,” the outlet further reported.

The Daily Dot reached out to the New York State Health Department via email and Divyne via TikTok comment for further information.