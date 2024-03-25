‘That’s crazy’: Driver recommends ‘cheap’ Toyota Mirai because it’s only $14,000. There’s just one problem

TikTok user @allclearforlandon told his 45,000 followers about the Toyota Mirai, saying her got a 2021 model for $14,000 in a viral video.

The Toyota Mirai stands out as a hydrogen-powered pioneer in innovative vehicles. Yet Daniel, a TikTok user known as @hydrogencarreview, in a rebuttal video shed light on an often overlooked aspect of owning such an eco-friendly car: the surprisingly high cost of hydrogen fuel.

Through his experience with the Toyota Mirai, Daniel claps back at @allclearforlandon and reveals the economic and infrastructural challenges hindering the widespread adoption of hydrogen cars.

Daniel’s candid review on TikTok offers a stark insight into the reality of hydrogen fuel costs. Filling up his Toyota Mirai with 3.7 kilograms of hydrogen set him back $134, translating to an astonishing rate of about $36 per kilogram. Given the Mirai’s fuel capacity of around 5 kilograms, the cost per mile becomes nearly prohibitive, with Daniel noting, “You’re almost paying a dollar a mile to drive this car.” Despite its environmental benefits, this revelation underscores a significant barrier to the hydrogen car’s appeal.

“That’s why, after three years, you sell it because Toyota offers three years of free fueling if you buy new,” claimed one commenter. “I work a [dealership], and when we buy those in, they all get sent to the auction. No one wants those.”

“People who say hydrogen is going to replace EVs really don’t know what they’re talking about,” said another person. Another commenter said, “This is why hydrogen won’t work. It’s way too expensive.”

But according to Daniel, this wasn’t initially the case. In a subsequent video, he stated: “Back when I got this car in 2020, hydrogen was at 13 dollars a kilogram. So, that equated to maybe a total fill-up of 50 to 60 dollars. And, you know, the price kept on going up and up and up. Now, it’s at [36] dollars a kilogram. So, the price doubled within the span of two to three years.”

The Toyota Mirai, lauded for its zero-emission status, represents Toyota’s commitment to a future where cars are powered by hydrogen fuel cells rather than traditional gasoline engines. The Mirai boasts a range of up to 312 miles on a full tank, and its only byproduct is water vapor, making it an environmentalist’s dream. However, the dream dims when confronted with the reality of hydrogen fuel’s high cost and the sparse infrastructure supporting it.

Daniel further explores the infrastructure issue, highlighting that in California—where much of the U.S.’s hydrogen fueling infrastructure is concentrated—about 40% of hydrogen pumps are inactive. This lack of reliable fueling options inconveniences drivers and restricts the practicality of owning a hydrogen vehicle like the Mirai.

The challenges faced by early adopters of hydrogen cars, such as the Toyota Mirai, reflect a broader issue in the push toward greener automotive technologies. While hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer considerable environmental benefits, including zero emissions and quick refueling times, the current state of the hydrogen fueling infrastructure and the high cost of hydrogen fuel pose significant obstacles to their widespread adoption.

Despite these hurdles, there’s a glimmer of hope for the future of hydrogen cars. Investments and incentives from both federal and state governments aim to accelerate the development of the necessary infrastructure. California, in particular, has been proactive in funding the expansion of its hydrogen fueling station network, demonstrating a commitment to supporting hydrogen as a viable alternative fuel source.

Toyota ramped up incentives for the 2023 model amid challenges in the hydrogen fuel vehicle market, offering a $40,000 rebate on its Limited trim, originally priced at $66,000, per Hydrogen Insight.

This initiative significantly reduces the Mirai’s cost, aligning it with the price range of the Toyota Corolla. To further entice buyers, Toyota includes $15,000 in free hydrogen fuel and offers six years of interest-free financing, culminating in more than $60,000 in potential savings for consumers. This aggressive pricing strategy comes as hydrogen fuel prices in California, the Mirai’s primary market, have increased sharply.

Additionally, Toyota’s incentive push follows Shell’s exit from H2 refueling infrastructure and legal troubles with equipment suppliers. These efforts by Toyota aim to stimulate sales as global interest in hydrogen vehicles declines, and to expedite inventory turnover amidst infrastructure and supply challenges.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the dialogue sparked by users like Daniel is crucial. It sheds light on the real-world experiences of hydrogen car owners and underscores the need for continued investment in and development of hydrogen fueling infrastructure. Only by addressing these challenges can hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like the Toyota Mirai become a mainstream, environmentally friendly transportation option.

The Daily Dot contacted Daniel and Toyota for comment.