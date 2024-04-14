‘I just go to my Audi dealership’: Car salesman reveals tip to keep your Toyota key fob from dying

According to experts, a battery in a car key fob is supposed to last anywhere from three to five years. However, as key fobs get more advanced, some have found their fobs dying much earlier than expected—and as a result, discovering that they need to replace key fob batteries faster than they anticipated.

Now, a user on TikTok has revealed that there may be a method for saving your key fob battery and potentially preventing your car from being stolen.

In a video with over 80,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user @kudoscarsales reveals that certain Toyota vehicles have a battery-saving feature on their key fob that can also act as an anti-theft measure.

For this to work, one must make sure that their Toyota uses a “smart key system,” the TikToker says that one can easily tell whether this is the case if the vehicle has “two lines on the door handles and a push button start.”

From there, one must take their key fob in their hands and “press and hold down on the lock button, then press unlock twice, and the light will flash four times.”

“Now your key fob is no longer emitting a signal,” the TikToker explains. “Press any button and it’ll turn the key fob right back on.”

According to Toyota’s website, this is a “battery-saving mode” in which “battery depletion is minimized by stopping the electronic key from receiving radio waves.”

While the TikToker notes that this saves battery life, he also states that this provides a secondary function.

“Essentially, the key’s always emitting a signal. Thieves will use that signal to send it to the car; the car thinks the key’s present and lets them drive away,” he details. “So by turning off your key fob whenever you’re not using it, you reduce the chance of theft.”

The Daily Dot could not verify these anti-theft claims; we have reached out to Toyota via email for clarification.

Although users in comments were appreciative of the tip, many claimed that they weren’t too concerned about preserving their key fob’s battery life.

“Save the battery? I had a Hyundai with a fob of this fashion and haven’t had to change the battery in 2 years,” said a user.

“Just get a bunch of dollarstore batteries lol,” added another. “Lasts years.”

“I just store it in a special pouch and it turns off automatically,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via email.

