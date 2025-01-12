‘The Texas Roadhouse in my town has a 2-3 hour wait every day’: Texas Roadhouse customer shares hack for never having to wait for a table

When you’re hungry, nothing feels worse than pulling up to your favorite restaurant at prime dinner time only to discover that you’ll have to wait hours for a table. But one Texas Roadhouse regular says there’s a way around the wait at the popular steakhouse chain.

In a video with over a million views, TikTok user Stacy Barringer (@stayseebeee) shows off a green “VIP Seating Pass” as she sits at a table at Texas Roadhouse.

On-screen text reads, “POV: You spend $1,000 in gift cards, so you never have to wait in line at Texas Roadhouse.”

In the caption, she writes, “Do it for the rolls, y’all.”

How long is the wait at Texas Roadhouse?

In the comments, some viewers say they’re confused by the benefit of the VIP pass, noting that their location doesn’t tend to have a wait.

“I’ve never had to wait at Texas Roadhouse,” one claims.

“I’ve never actually seen a Texas Roadhouse need a waitlist. Is it a common issue trying to get sat quickly?” another asks. Barringer replies, “The Texas Roadhouse in my town has a 2-3 hour wait daily.”

You can check the wait time at the Texas Roadhouse near you on the restaurant chain’s website and join the waitlist.

Is the VIP Seating Pass worth it?

Dropping a rack on Texas Roadhouse might not be the most practical way to score a seat quickly, commenters say.

“Why don’t you just join the waitlist from home?! We’re sat within 5 minutes of arrival EVERY TIME,” one suggests.

“Just place a reservation online. That’s what we do—never had to wait. Just make it 30-40 minutes before you will be there, and half the time the website says the wait is only 10-20 minutes,” another says.

You might not need to spend any money to achieve VIP status. According to Texas Roadhouse, you can actually join the VIP program for free through the website or mobile app. The VIP membership allows you to skip the waiting list, receive a free appetizer during your birth month, and join VIP-only events. You may also get “specialized attention” from servers.

However, some viewers believe the gift card promotion is worth it.

“We do this every year! People know to expect TR gift cards from us for Christmas, then we keep what’s left for us,” one says.

“Been doing this for years. You get one for every $500 you spend. All of my customers get gift cards for Christmas,” another writes.

What are the gift card promotions at Texas Roadhouse?

In the comments, Barringer clarifies that her location requires a purchase of $1,000 of gift cards to score the VIP pass. But others say the Texas Roadhouses near them offer different promotions.

“At our Roadhouse, you only have to spend $500,” one viewer says.

“It was only $400 at mine, and I got another $25 in free gift cards with it, lol,” another writes.

“Mine didn’t offer this! But they did offer an extra $300 if you bought $1,000,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Barringer via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Texas Roadhouse for more information on their VIP program.

