‘But they only put like 2 croutons on the salad’: Customer buys a gallon of croutons at Texas Roadhouse for $2.50

TikToker Kayla (@miataslutna) stirred up some excitement among food enthusiasts with her latest discovery: Texas Roadhouse sells gallon bags of croutons for just $2.50.

In her video, which has garnered 417,000 views, Kayla showcases a sizable bag of croutons, highlighting an often-overlooked aspect of casual dining chains—the availability of their signature items for purchase.

The revelation sparked a wave of excitement and humor in the comments section. “OMGGGG I NEED THIS,” user @user.pc.666 exclaimed.

Another viewer joked that while the chain offers so many croutons for sale, they skimp out when it comes to in-restaurant dining. “But they only put like 2 croutons on the salad,” they joked, to which Kayla responded: “Exactly!!! But if you ask for extra it’s free and I don’t think there’s a limit.”

Texas Roadhouse fans shared some other of the restaurant’s staples that are available for sale, like the rolls, cinnamon butter, and Italian dressing. “I’ve always bought the large cups of their Italian dressing but had no idea about the croutons,” @muriah2.0 shared.

Texas Roadhouse croutons are just one example of how casual dining chains are catering to their customers’ desires to bring a piece of their dining experience home. Olive Garden, for instance, sells cheese graters and Andes Candies chocolate mints (other customers, like this one at Outback Steakhouse, decided to take home some souvenirs without shelling out the dough).

By offering their iconic items for sale, these restaurants are not only creating an additional revenue stream but are also deepening their connection with their patrons.

Furthermore, while being able to sit down and have a meal with a friend, loved one, or as part of a large party can certainly be an enjoyable experience, these outings can often be pricey. There have been reports of folks who’ve found it difficult to cover the cost of their dining out experiences, which is unsurprising given the staggering increases in food inflation since 2021.

So being able to buy these items to-go has given folks the option to still enjoy their favorite places at a lower cost.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and Kayla via TikTok comment for further information.