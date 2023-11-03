‘Coming in with 5 minutes till closing’: Target workers mock ‘last-minute’ shoppers

If you’re shy about asking retail workers for help out of fear you’ll be judged for inconveniencing them, then this Target employee’s TikTok may only make your anxiety about these interactions worse.

A worker for the chain named Julian (@julianseyebrows) posted a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 3.2 million views as of Friday mocking last-minute shoppers. While there were many TikTokers who appeared to agree with his assessment of these requests, some replied that seeing the clip made them leery of ever approaching another Target worker again.

“How you really wanna respond to last minute shoppers,” Julian writes in a text overlay of the video, which begins with a Target worker stacking a box on top of a trolley cart. The person recording the video plays the part of a shopper and approaches the employee, asking, “Hey, I’ve been looking for the Christmas lights and I can’t seem to find them, do you know where they’re at?”

The worker, with a smile, responds sardonically, “Yeah, it’s probably because you’re looking at the luggage, dumb*ss, if you’re gonna turn the corner right here and open your eyes Stevie Wonder you’ll find out that the Christmas lights are right there by the Christmas tree.”

The customer, ignoring all of Julian’s snide remarks, responds, “Oh my gosh thank you so much I appreciate it.”

“No problem dipsh*t,” Julian says.

In another part of the video, the customer walks up to another Target employee holding what seems to be an Avengers-themed towel and asks, “Hey, I was wondering if you know the price of these my son loves this.”

The worker gladly takes product in hand and responds, “Oh yeah, for sure, you know you could stop being a lazy f*ck and like walk like five steps down and you can check the price yourself.” He grins after pointing to a self-scanning machine located at the end of the aisle.

“Oh, OK thank you!” the customer replies.

“Yeah you’re welcome a*shole!” the worker replies.

In another part of the video, the customer approaches the same employee from the beginning of the clip, asking, “Do you know where the Pokemon cards are at?”

The Target worker happily asks them to wait one second before getting on the store walkie: “LOD come in? I have some jack*ss that sees I’m doing go-backs right now and he’s asking me a stupid question can somebody help him?” He says as he ends the walkie message.

Next up is an inquiry about the size of a shirt and the customer, like in all other portions of the video, goes up to another Target worker. “Do you have this in a size medium?” they ask.

“Oh a size medium?” the worker asks, again, grinning. “Are you sure that your tummy will fit that because you’re kinda fat as f*ck but if you want I could check for you.”

“Yeah please,” the customer asks.

“OK I got you, you fat f*ck.”

Numerous viewers thought the workers’ sentiments were relatable, with one person writing, “Thank you for speaking all retail workers minds.”

Another user agreed with the “last minute” criticism that Julian referred to, writing, “Asking for the christmas lights on christmas eve though.”

One user, who appeared to be a Target worker themselves, said that customers seem to approach them at the worst possible time. “The during go-backs is so real like you couldnt find anyone empty handed??” they wrote.

While several folks seemingly agreed with the ire Target employees had for shoppers, one person said upon seeing the clip, it made them never want to ask a retail employee for assistance in the future. “I’m never asking a target employee a question again,” they shared.

Tjis could be a sentiment that ultimately affects the bottom lines of retailers. According to Business Wire, “Nearly 90 percent of shoppers who can’t find the help they need are leaving stores empty handed.”

Forbes also published a piece that states 96% of customers will never frequent a business again if they’ve received bad service, and if folks feel like they are inconveniencing a worker with “stupid” questions while shopping, then that may ultimately be viewed as a negative experience that could hinder their perception of the brand.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target and Julian via email for further comment.