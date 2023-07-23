‘They will sue the sh*t out of you’: Debt settlement worker says you should avoid Target and Discover credit cards. Here’s why

A PSA posted by a self-described debt settlement company worker has made waves on TikTok after the worker exposed alleged predatory practices by credit card issuers Discover and Target.

In the video, which was uploaded on July 21, the TikToker @seshwithsage issues a stark warning to viewers, cautioning them against falling into the trap of acquiring Discover or Target credit cards.

“Don’t ever get a Discover card. Don’t ever open a Discover card, ever. If you’re in a financial hardship and you need money, don’t do Discover,” the TikToker says in the video. According to them, Discover’s interest rates are “f*cking insane” and “they waste no time in pursuing legal action if payments are missed.”

“They will sue the sh*t out of you in a heartbeat,” the TikToker asserts, sharing accounts of clients facing lawsuits just a month after a single missed payment.

But it’s not just Discover that comes under fire; Target’s credit card practices are also called into question. According to @seshwithsage, both Discover and Target work with two specific law firms, Blitt & Gaines and Zwicker & Associates, and therefore approach debt collection in the same manner.

However, the video’s message goes beyond just avoiding specific credit card companies, as @seshwithsage suggests: “Don’t open those cards, and if you could help it, don’t open a credit card at all. And if you open a credit card, you use that credit and pay it back immediately. Because these little f*ckers, they will siphon everything out of you and they don’t care, they don’t care at all. They’ll just take you to court and it’s like ‘We’ll garnish your wages, too f*cking bad.'”

The TikTok has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 477,000 views in just one day, with many viewers going to the comment section to offer their two cents.

“Watching this while working at discover with a maxed out card” a commenter quipped.

Another remarked, “The first wrong move is getting a credit card when ‘you need money’.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @seshwithsage via TikTok comment and to Discover and Target via their press emails.