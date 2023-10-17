‘I know its early but look what we got shipped’: Starbucks barista leaks holiday drinks

A Starbucks barista gave her viewers an early holiday gift by leaking this year’s winter drinks.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Hitlana (@hitlana), who posts content about her job at Starbucks. In it, she unveiled a screen with Limited Time Only and Featured drinks. Some of the drinks on the list were Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, and the Chestnut Praline Latte. The content creator zoomed in and revealed the recipe and steps for the Iced Chestnut Praline Latte, then began making the drink.

First, Hitlana took out a small plastic cup and placed it under the espresso machine. Next, she added three pumps of Chestnut Praline syrup and half a cup of milk. Afterward, she scooped some ice into the cup. Hitlana finished off the drink with whipped cream and Chestnut Praline topping.

The barista couldn’t contain her excitement in the caption. “I know its early but look what we got shipped,” she wrote.

According to the leaked recipe, the Iced Chestnut Praline Latte has a “nutty, brown sugar” taste and a “thin medium body” texture. In addition, it has a “Slight Allspice” aroma.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and Hitlana via TikTok comment and direct message. The video accumulated over 8,600 views, and viewers matched Hitlana’s eagerness in the comments section.

“Are you telling me gingerbread is BACK I’m gonna cry,” one viewer wrote.

“All of these new cold foams are gonna make me go into a psychotic break,” a second commented.

“So [excited]!” a third stated.

However, one viewer warned, “hey bestie’ for internal use only’ means you shouldn’t share a pic on the internet.”

On the other hand, Hitlana wasn’t the first one to leak the winter menu. Another person already beat her to the punch by posting it on Instagram. In addition to the drinks, the barista leaked the bakery menu and revealed a new item: the Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop. The new cake pop, as well as the Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Cranberry Bliss Bar, are rumored to hit stores on Nov. 2.