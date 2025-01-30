‘Spent 30 bucks on one’: Expert says you should avoid ‘soft-touch’ car washes. Instead, always go to this kind

Andy (@andsyautoadvice) regularly posts car buying and maintenance tips on his TikTok page. In a recent video, he shared a short list of don’ts, with a couple of dos, when it comes to car paint maintenance.

Featured Video

While several commenters agreed with his recommendations, others weren’t so sure, especially when it came to his warning against soft-touch car washes. His clip has accrued over 343,000 views.

No soft-touch car washes

“5 tips to keep your car’s paint looking brand new. Number one: avoid soft-touch car washes at all costs,” Andy says.

Advertisement

According to the TikToker, soft-touch car washes are a bad idea. This greatly differentiates from a touchless wash, according to Carwash.com. That’s because soft-touch washes implement “lightweight closed-cell foam and supple felt cloth.” These wipe-down apparatuses help to spread “the soap and water solution over” a vehicle’s surface.

While the description sounds harmless, Andy says that drivers should stay away. “You know those car washers with the big beaters that spin around? And slap against your vehicle? That is the worst thing you can do for your car’s paint,” he claims. “And some of you might say, well yeah but it gets my car clean.”

However, he says this convenient cleanliness isn’t worth its propensity for paint damage. “It’s doing nothing but scratching the crap out of your car’s paint,” Andy says. “If it all possible, you should hand wash your vehicle. Or do a touch-free car wash.”

Does sun damage your car’s paint?

Andy continues down his list of car paint preservation no-nos. “Number two: keep your car out of direct sunlight,” he writes in an overlay. “Keep your car in a garage or in a shady area out of the sun if possible.”

Advertisement

“Sunlight emits high heat and a lot of UV rays,” he explains. “Which can actually cloud and dull the paint on your car over time. If you leave it out in the sun for long periods of time.”

Progressive Insurance also wrote about the potential issues sunlight exposure can cause. “Over time, UV rays and heat exposure can lead to paint fading and oxidation,” the company’s site reads. Moreover, the business also mentions that “dashboard cracking and other material breakdowns,” can occur.

Are washless wax sprays better than soft-touch car washes?

Andy’s next tip is about washless wax sprays. “This one may be a little controversial,” he says. “Avoid those washless, quick spray waxes you can find at auto stores. They literally do nothing for your paint. The only thing they’re doing is scratching your paint.”

Advertisement

While the idea of a “washless” car wash sounds like an inherent contradiction, they do exist. The intended user base is drivers in a rush.

Andy says that these products are effectively useless. “When you spray that on and then wipe it off, and then look at your paint, it’s a complete placebo effect,” he claims. “There is no additional shine that is added to your vehicle with this watered-down, spray-on, washless stuff. Avoid it.”

What should you do instead of soft-touch car washes?

Andy urges viewers to get into the habit of waxing their cars. Or, at minimum, buffing annually.

Advertisement

“You should be having your vehicle waxed. Or buffed at least once a year. By yourself, you should do it. Or you should hire somebody to do it,” he says. “You would not believe the difference it makes. A year of driving in all types of weather. All the heat from the sun, all the cold from the winter.”

That’s because he says various weather changes are responsible for layers of grime build-up. As it accumulates, it can severely affect the aesthetic of a car’s paint.

It’s not just road salt, rocks, and dirt, Andy adds. “Not to mention all the detergents from the car washes,” he says. “So if you wanna keep your paint looking pristine, it’s important that you wax it. And you protect it.”

What about ceramic coating?

If you’ve visited an auto detailing shop, you may have been sold on a ceramic coating job. This term describes the process of blanketing a car’s paint job with a “chemical polymer solution.”

Advertisement

This polymer is made out of silicon dioxide, which, when settled, forms a layer designed to protect a vehicle’s paint. It’s hydrophobic, meaning that water will just bead off the vehicle.

Furthermore, ceramic-coated vehicles are easier to clean because of their hydrophobic properties. That’s because, in addition to keeping water off the vehicle, the coating also repels dirt and grime.

“I would recommend if you have a newer vehicle, to get it ceramic coated,” Andy suggests. “Ceramic coating is a glass nanofilm that is applied to the surface of your paint on your vehicle. And can last three to seven years.”

He continued with his praise: “And it protects your paint from everything I already listed before. And helps it to stay shiny, smooth, clean, and protects it from the UV rays from the sun as well.”

Advertisement

While plenty of detailing centers will do this for you, you can also buy the stuff and do it yourself.

Do others agree with Andy’s advice?

Commenters had mixed thoughts about his suggestions. Some even had pointers of their own. One person ecommended to “avoid parking under trees especially pine trees. Tree sap is very difficult to remove.”

Advertisement

One commenter explained their car washing protocol to help keep its exterior looking shiny and new. “Thorough wash, clay bar, ceramic coat every spring. Hand wash and dry every week. Remove bird droppings asap,” they wrote.

However, one person said they weren’t so sure about avoiding car washes. “Ole Blue my 2001 Honda Accord went through a car wash 350 plus times per year,” they claimed. “For 24 years and it was still shining and running like new with 471,500 miles on it. Until 1/2 a tree fell on the roof.”

Others were fans of washing cars themselves. “I’m 72 and still hand wash and wax twice a year. Also have a 3 car garage. my older vehicles look awesome!” one user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Andy via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.