‘I can barely afford any of this for myself’: Woman makes cart full of goodies for delivery drivers to take from, sparking debate

An influencer with 14.8 million followers shared a video of herself putting together a holiday snack cart she left at the front door for delivery drivers.

In the video, Kaeli Mae (@kaelimaee), who has gained a huge following by sharing aesthetic home and lifestyle content, rolls out a three-tier utility cart to place different goodies on. First, she puts a note “to our awesome delivery drivers” that reads: “We appreciate the work you do. Thank you for making our lives a little easier. Please take a snack for the road.”

She then places two ramekins on the top shelf, filling one with Lindt LINDOR truffles and the other with Rip Van Wafels. She adds peanut butter and banana Cliff Bars, oat and honey Nature Valley granola bars, and travel-size Touchland hand sanitizers to the top shelf before moving on to the next shelf.

Kaeli fills the second shelf up with an assortment of Sun chips, including the original flavor, french onion, harvest cheddar, and garden salsa. She saves the bottom shelf for Prime energy drinks and Celsius drinks.

The content creator expressed her excitement in the caption, saying, “Cant wait to see their reactions so happy to finally do this!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaeli via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Kaeli’s video amassed 5.8 million views.

With 42% of people reportedly struggling to pay for groceries for themselves, viewers struggled to wrap their heads around how Kaeli was able to buy these items for others. Some poked fun at the state of their finances and remarked on the cost of the items on the cart.

“I can barely afford any of this for myself,” @enigmaprincess joked.

“$40 on hand sanitizer is CRAZYYY,” another said.

Touchland hand sanitizer retails for $10 each, and Kaeli added four to her cart.

“This would never work in the non rich parts lol. One drivers would take the whole dang cart,” @kimski2022 claimed.

“Oh you have MONEY money,” another remarked.

However, others were quick to praise Kaeli and shut down less-enthusiastic commenters.

“Idk how people get mad about this. She’s using her blessings to bless others! This is great,” @chelsealynaee said.

“This is so sweet of you im sure they’ll really appreciate it,” another said.

Most importantly, a delivery driver weighed in, sharing their thoughts on the cart.

“I deliver and this would make my whole month lol,” @damnndarling said.