‘If i wanna clean up after myself, I’d just cook at home’: Viewers divided after server complains about way customers left their table

One of the reasons many people decide to go out to eat is to get out of having to do the work—cooking and the post-dinner cleanup—themselves. But service industry workers have also shared the right and wrong ways customers leave their tables after enjoying a relaxing evening out, indicating it’s common courtesy to stack one’s dishes after the meal. That makes the workers’ lives easier, as bussers (who are commonly the servers themselves) can more efficiently take the dishes to the kitchen.

But TikTok user Sach (@sachh.monster) ignited debate in her comments section after she complained about how one of her tables left theirs.

In the clip with over 20,000 views, Sach filmed herself cleaning up the table, piling basket after basket on top of each other. She scooped up all the napkins and placed them in one of the baskets. She looked disgusted as she picked up a fork and placed it in a cup. The server added more forks into the stacked cups.

“Why do people leave tables looking like this after out at a restaurant at this BIG age!? Like, what were yall taught grown up? Would you leave your parents tables looking like this?” Sach vented in the text overlay.

She continued to her rant in the caption, writing, “I know youre gonna say ‘you chose the job’ correct. But it would be nice to have a little sense when eating out…. Js.”

@sachh.monster I know youre gonna say “you chose the job” correct. But it would be nice to have a little sense when eating out…. Js 🤷🏾‍♀️ ♬ original sound – 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗡

In her comments section, viewers were torn. While many sided with her, TikTokers also claimed that helping clean up after themselves defeats the purpose of going out to eat.

“Nah fr i dont even work in food service but its like a respect thing some ppl rlly were just not raised right,” one viewer said.

“Agreed. I always try to put my dishes together to make it less mess. I had one waitress job before and that’s what I learned from it. lol,” another commented.

“Well if i wanna clean up after myself id just cook at home. it’s in your job description so don’t take the job if you don’t wanna clean,” another TikToker countered.

“Find another job sis, people go out so they don’t gotta do everything, and then y’all wanna huge tip for complaining that you didn’t do your job? Be for real,” a second concurred.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sach via TikTok comment.