‘The 2 perfumes alone came out to $300’: Sephora worker blasts 10-year-olds who are ‘way too young’ to be shopping there—and their moms

Sephora’s beauty products are very popular, but one store worker believes children have no business shopping there.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 31 million views and 52,000 comments, user Natalia Noelle Herrera (@natsodrizzy) argues that parents who let their young kids shop at the store are parenting poorly.

“10-year-old girls at Sephora are crazy,” the worker says in the video before adding, “But what’s crazier are the parents who aren’t parenting.”

Natalia then recounts a story about a young customer who the worker helped check out on a very busy day at the store. Apparently, the amount of products the little girl wanted to buy left Natalia flabbergasted. “Her basket is literally overflowing,” the worker says of the number of items.

The content creator reports that the shopper could not have been more than 12 years old, an age, Natalia feels, is far too young to be shopping at Sephora. The worker says that even before she started ringing up the items in the girl’s basket, the shopper asked Natalia to scan two perfumes that she had on hold, “so [she could] see how much they are.”

“The two perfumes alone cost $300,” the shocked Sephora worker says. But the price didn’t seem to phase the customer who requested the rest of her products be scanned and added to the bill. The total, Natalia says, came out to $900.

That’s when the young girl called over her older sister who was checking out with their mom at another register. The older sibling said that her own total had come out to $500, but Natalia claims this information didn’t appear to worry the younger sister who assumed her mom would pay the difference.

However, Natalia says, the mom was furious about the bill total and demanded that her daughter remove some of the items. But to Natalia’s surprise, the young girl only took out one item and then proceeded to argue about having to remove anything else from her basket.

“I’m sorry, who’s the mom there?” the Sephora worker asks her viewers. “These little girls have never heard the word no.”

Natalia says that after a lot of back and forth, the little girl finally managed to get her bill total down to $500, all while a long line of shoppers waited to check out behind her.

“Moral of the story is we can make all the story times in the world about how these little girls behave but nothing is going to change until the parents change,” Natalia concludes.

This is not the first time the Daily Dot has covered the recent explosion of children shopping at Sephora. Many have even asked the chain to put an age limit on shoppers after multiple customers and workers have complained about the poorly behaved tweens in stores.

In the comments section of the worker’s video, Sephora customers agreed the young girl and other shoppers her age are not acting appropriately for their age, and that much of their behavior can be attributed to poor parenting.

“Do parents realize they can tell their kids no!?” one TikTok user asked.

“Kids are not kids anymore and it’s so sad,” another wrote.

“I saw Sephora kids for the 1st time this summer,” someone else commented. “I saw the dad drop them off and they ran into the store like it was a toy store.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Natalia via Instagram comment, and to Sephora via email for more information.