‘And they say tipping culture is toxic’: Man tips. He then notices a ‘second chance’ tip line on the bill. What is it?

Internet users have long complained about “tipflation.” This is the idea that shoppers are being asked to tip more often, and in higher amounts, than ever before.

Numerous tipflation stories have gone viral in the past few years. One user claimed they were asked to tip at the mechanic; another claimed that a mandatory service charge was added to their bill after they ordered a coffee.

Now, another user’s tipping story has sparked discussion. In a video with over 995,000 views, TikTok user Kaden Bowler (@kadenbowlerr) shows a receipt from TRU Religion Pancake and Steakhouse in Orem, Utah. The receipt has a line labeled “Second Chances.”

“What’s second chances?” asks one of the people in the video.

“Oh, it’s like the tips you give to the ex-convicts that work here,” responds the person filming the video.

Hearing this, the person with the receipt proceeds to write “Don’t break the law” on the line.

The TikToker sarcastically added in the caption, “And they say tipping culture is toxic.”

While this video is intended as a joke, and the receipt in question is the “customer copy” and would not be seen by the restaurant, the presence of a “Second Chances” line near the tip left many in the comments section wondering—what does a “second chances” tip line really mean?

According to the TRU Religion Pancake and Steakhouse website, the store’s “Second Chances Charity assists individuals in their RECOVERY from drugs, alcohol, legal issues, financial implosion, and other life challenges.”

Charity Navigator said that Second Chances is, in fact, a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Back in 2019, the mission of this charity was described by local outlet Utah Valley.

“Their Second Chance program [is] designed to fight local homelessness,” the article reads. “They offer second chances to one person a year, by providing housing and employment in hopes to help the individual start a career path.”

That said, some details in the article are out-of-date, so it’s unclear if this is still the method through which this charity helps people in need. Regardless, the “Second Chances” line on the receipt is probably referring to these charitable efforts, and all money offered in this line is more than likely a donation to this charity.

In the comments section, some users made jokes about the presence of such a line on a receipt.

“Better than the automatic 20% gratuity THEN ask for more of a tip. I’ve never slapped a zero so fast,” said a commenter.

“Good tip,” declared another.

“One time i wrote ‘use an umbrella when it rains,’” recalled a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to TRU Religion Pancake and Steakhouse as well as to Bowler via email.