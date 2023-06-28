‘Being Indian is such a perk’: Customer gets free food after restaurant worker assumed he was an Uber Eats driver

According to one man, the racism he experiences comes with an unexpected perk: free food.

In a viral video that has received over 254,800 views, Auzayr (@auzayr) showed himself walking away from an unnamed pizza place with a free meal after being mistaken for an Uber driver.

“Uber pick up?” an offscreen voice asked Auzayr before handing over a pizza box for delivery.

Auzayr then walked out of the restaurant. “Happen[ed] again guys,” he said, looking at the screen while holding his newfound dinner. “Free food for us… They always assume I’m an Uber driver.”

Auzayr said that, as an Indian man, he’s commonly mistaken for being a food delivery worker. He doubled-down on this claim in the accompanying video caption, writing, “Being Indian is such a perk.”

In the comments section, many viewers encouraged Auzayr to continue scamming in order to get free food.

“Unlimited food hack,” one wrote.

“I have done it many times, people don’t learn,” another said.

“Empire strikes back,” a third person quipped.

“The games the game,” a fourth viewer added.

Some, however, said that they’ve tried a similar ruse only to later get caught.

“Some stores be asking, ‘What’s the name on the order?’” one said.

“One guy tried to do this where I live,” another shared. “He went back and they made him pay for the last one he took.”

Since 2020, Uber Eats has embraced a number of initiatives to help combat racism on its platform and attain its goal of being an “actively anti-racist” company. The company has also worked in tandem with various organizations that champion social justice reform, including The Center for Policing Equity, Hollaback!, and Prison Reform Trust.

