Bartender lets customer scam herself after being insistent that ‘premium vodka soda’ exists 

In a viral video on TikTok, a bartender shares what not to do when ordering a vodka soda at a bar.

Tim begins the video by recounting a story of two girls who came to the bar where he was working. It was his first day on the job, and after ordering a few signature cocktails on the menu, one of the girls asked for a vodka soda. A vodka soda is a classic cocktail typically comprised of 1 part vodka to 2-4 parts club soda, also known as carbonated water.

Tim responded by asking the girl, “What kind of vodka?” She requested Titos and “premium soda”.

Tim says he was confused by her request. “I wasn’t sure what that meant,” he explains. “Maybe, they have a special [club] soda [at this bar], so I ask the bartender training me, but he says we don’t have premium soda,” he continues.

He then tried to clarify with his customer: “Do you want Sprite or something?” But she insisted on her vodka with “premium soda.” “She was really surprised I didn’t get it,” he says.

The customer grew frustrated and explained that at her local bar, she could get “premium soda from the sprout,” for an extra $3 per drink. She claimed that the premium soda had “less calories,” and “less sodium.”

Tim then had a revelation. “I gave her a Tito’s with tonic water. She took a sip and was like this is exactly it, thank you so much.”

“So she’s been paying for ‘premium soda,’ which is just tonic water,” he explains about the woman’s “premium” vodka sodas. “If she wants to keep paying $3 extra at bars for tonic water, she can go for it, but just so you know, be warned, apparently, people do that,” he shares with viewers.

The video received over 21,000 views and plenty of comments. Many viewers shared Tim’s confusion.

“Jokes double on her cause tonic water has around 100 calories while soda water has zero calories,” one person pointed out.

“They probably charged her extra cause of her being rude and blamed it on ‘premium soda,’” another added about the bar that charges the woman $3 more for her “premium” vodka soda.

“I would tell her just to make her feel dumb,” wrote one more petty commenter.

