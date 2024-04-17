‘Im never paying $300 to get my hair done ever again’: Customer says she got a haircut and highlights for only $90. Here’s how

The average cut and color can cost up to $125, but is the expense justifiable these days? With rising living costs, everyone is tightening their belt a little bit, meaning that the confidence boost of a new ‘do is a luxury not everyone can afford. But in a new video that has amassed over 400,000 views, TikToker @morgssrose has shared how she got a cut and color for just $90. As it turns out, the secret is going to a Paul Mitchell student.

The Paul Mitchell brand has its own barbering and cosmetology schools, which are designed to rigorously train the next generation of hair stylists. As you’d expect from a more practical course, the curriculum involves students having to practice their skills on someone.

“I need a haircut really badly, and I want to go lighter, which seems risky, but I have full faith in this girl,” @morgssrose said in her video. “Honestly, I think hair stylists charge so much f*cking money these days. … I can’t justify paying $85 for a haircut when they charge $10 here and they’ll give me a head massage.”

She then cut the video and returned with freshly cut and highlighted hair, giving her verdict on the student to viewers. “She kind of killed it,” the TikToker added. She then revealed how she paid $90 along with a $50 tip, meaning she got salon-quality hair for less than $100—a fraction of the price you’d usually pay.

While some commenters were skeptical, arguing that $90 for a cut and color is still kind of a lot, the TikToker defended her decision in a further comment. “$85 for one haircut is average price in my area!” she explained. “I paid $90 for highlights and a cut, and the student saw none of that money so I tipped her $50. Still hundreds of dollars cheaper than my regular salon.”

Meanwhile, another cosmetology student took to the comments to thank the TikToker for tipping the student, saying, “We pay so much to go to school and work so hard. You’re amazing!”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

As it turns out, @morgsrose isn’t the only TikToker to pick up on this hairstyling life hack. Previously, creator Dynah (@itsdynah) revealed how she got a wash and blow dry for just $12. “You can’t even order a bowl at Chipotle for $12,” she added.

