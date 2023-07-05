‘I just spend thousands of dollars’: Woman says parts started ‘flying off’ her car 30 minutes after she bought it

A TikToker shared that her brand-new car is already falling apart in a viral video. Viewers in the comments claim they’ve had similar experiences.

In the video, Cecelia Fales (@lilcecesworld) is recording from the driver’s seat of her parked car.

She shares that she bought her Toyota RAV4 less than an hour before, and “parts are already flying off of it.”

Fales goes on to explain that after she drove away from the lot and hit a red light, a woman waiting behind her got out of her car and ran up to Fales’ car to let her know that a “part just flew off of your car.”

“I think you just lost a hubcap,” the person said.

A hubcap is a metal or plastic cover used on the center of a motor vehicle’s wheel. They are decorative items, according to the Discount Tire website.

The woman ended up circling Fales’ car, inspecting it for other damage or missing parts. Another car that was next to her rolled down their window and said they also saw something fly through the air but said they think Fales ran over an item and that it may not have been a part from her car.

“I hope so cuz I just bought this car like not even 30 minutes ago,” Fales told them.

She ended up getting out of her car to inspect it herself and found that she was, in fact, missing a hubcap.

“Now it’s not pretty anymore. The hub cap is not a big deal,” she says.

The video has nearly 250,000 views and more than 150 comments.

“This is literally the definition of my life right here,” Fales added in the caption.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Toyota’s RAV4 was the best-selling car in the world in 2022, with more than a million units sold globally, reported motor1.com. About 43% of those sales happened in the United States and Canada. The RAV4 was followed in popularity by the Toyota Corolla.

Car source Kelley Blue Book reports that the most popular version of the RAV4 costs about $29,000 for a new 2023 model. But it can run from as low as $27,575 up to $37,195. The ultra-popular vehicle earns an expert rating of 4.6 from the site and 3.6 from consumers.

Several commenters shared that they’ve also had hubcap issues but were able to go back to the dealership to get replacements. They also added that despite the hubcap issue, their RAV4 was reliable.

“Don’t panic!! that’s normal for Toyota hubcaps come off every so often,” a commenter wrote.

“That means they didn’t put it on good. Other then that we have a rav4 bought it new a year ago and it’s really good and saves a lot of gas,” a person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fales and Toyota for comment via email.