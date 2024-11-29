‘And ALWAYS use a blue pen’: Woman warns you should always bring your own pen when signing checks, important documents

A woman explained why using your own pen to sign checks and other important documents is a security must in a viral TikTok.

In her TikTok, @wethepeople1111 shares an anecdote about how someone had their entire bank account depleted after failing to bring their own pen.

“PSA: Bring your own pen!” her text overlay reads.

“Somebody’s account was completely wiped out. Because they wrote a check to that certain someone who lent them a pen,” she claims. Unbeknownst to the person signing the check, she says, the pen contained erasable ink.

The TikToker says the pen had “a special eraser on top.”

She goes on, “So they were able to erase what they wrote. And write the amount they actually wanted. Always bring your own pen to any document signing.”

A common con

Security blog Scheiner on Security also reported on the erasable ink scam, sharing the story about a door-to-door charity solicitor who would ask for magnanimous contributions to humanitarian causes. Unbeknownst to the folks signing checks for these causes, the scammer would hand them erasable ink pens, according to Scheiner on Security.

Notary Stars also reported on the advancements with erasable ink pens, noting that they’ve gotten better over the years. PaperMate’s early models, which debuted in 1979, could be easily identified. However, newer offerings blur the lines between standard and erasable ink variants. This makes it difficult for folks to suss out whether or not a document is signed with erasable ink.

PNC Bank also advises against signing any checks in anything other than permanent ink. Like the TikToker states in her video, if you carry your own pen, you can be sure it’s a permanent ink model.

TikTokers have other suggestions

One person who responded to the TikToker’s post said that folks can go a step further and use blue ink. “My mother works in Finance. She always made sure I have a pen on me at all time and a BLUE pen to differentiate the original from copy. Even a copy of a blue pen will be lighter,” that TikToker shared.

Someone else echoed this piece of advice. “And always use blue ink whenever signing documents so you know which copy is the original,” they urged.

Another commenter recommended utilizing a piece of equipment most of us have on our person at all times. “You could take a picture of the check as proof of the amount that was meant to be exchanged if you don’t have a pen at the moment,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @wethepeople1111 via TikTok comment for further information.

