‘Anyone else annoyed with how low the lights are at Outback?’: Outback Steakhouse customers try to fix light fixture at their booth

It’s always annoying when a table fixture gets in the way of your meal. Whether it’s a floral arrangement that prevents you from seeing the person on the other side of the table or something else entirely, a troublesome decoration can do a lot to make a restaurant meal difficult to enjoy.

When encountering these things, some simply try to ignore it. However, others, such as the brother-in-law of TikTok user Kayla (@kayshea21), find their own solutions.

During a recent trip to Outback Steakhouse, Kayla’s brother-in-law observed that the lights hanging above the table were too low. Frustrated by this, he decided to take it into his own hands, attempting to tie up the light’s cord to raise it.

The video of his attempt currently has over 234,000 views.

“We legit couldn’t see each other!” exclaims Kayla in the caption.

In the comments section, many users vented their frustrations about the low-hanging lights at many Outback Steakhouse locations.

“I hate the hanging light,” shared a user. “We have a steak house has these. I’m like I want a regular table so I’m not blinded.”

“Yes then you hit your head trying to stand up and move,” said another. “my mom is short so she fine but my dad & me take turns knocking our heads when we leave.”

“Nasty and too close to food,” detailed a third. “A waiter cleaned ours off and dust went alllllll over the food and drinks. Poorly designed.”

A few users offered solutions to this issue.

“We hate how bright the lights are so my husband unscrews the bulb as soon as the waitress leaves,” claimed a commenter.

“Omg my husband unscrews the light bulbs,” echoed a second.

“You gotta fold the wire up a few times then take one of the napkins roll it up longways then tie it around the bundle of wires mate,” suggested a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla via TikTok comment and Outback Steakhouse via email.