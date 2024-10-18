‘Do I risk it?’: Nespresso owner says machines are ‘toxic.’ Are they safe to continue using?

Over the years, common household items have been revealed to be some kind of toxic—from older types of non-stick cookware to lead paint and asbestos flooring—as scientific research reveals newer and better ways of doing things.

Some research in the last few years have revealed the long-term impacts of “forever chemicals,” or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that do not break down in the human body or environment. These substances, resistant to heat, water and grease, are commonly found in many everyday objects from clothing to furniture and even food.

Concerns raised

With concern around PFAs, discussions of whether even an everyday coffee maker like a Keurig, Nespresso, or even a straightforward drip machine can leach these chemicals into your cup of joe have made their way around social media.

One TikToker, Amanda Sparks (@mandasparks on TikTok) has posed the question to her viewers of whether they believe their plastic coffee makers—specifically Nespresso machines—are toxic.

“I’m sure most of you have already heard, but those of y’all that have not, supposedly your Nespresso is toxic,” Sparks says. “I’m sitting here just trying to get some work done, and all I can think about is having a latte. Do I risk it? What would you do?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sparks via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to Nespresso via email.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers joked that their coffee makers were not the toxic element in the equation—they themselves are—or that they are honestly fine with their coffee maker being the method of meeting their maker.

“I’m toxic…..so we cancel eachother out,” one commenter wrote.

“Without the Nespresso, it is me who is toxic,” another joked.

“If my Nespresso is what takes me out so be it,” a third added. “At least I’ll go while being caffeinated.”

Others wrote that they were not ready to part with their coffee makers, especially with the prevalence of household items that have been determined to be “toxic” or otherwise harmful in recent years.

“I think I’m probably 98% microplastics at this point,” one commented. “The other 2% might as well be coffee. At least I’ll die happy.”

“Girl everything is toxic in America,” another commenter wrote. “If my nespresso is what does me in, so be it.”

“Nope, they are not taking my Nespresso!” a further user insisted. “I’ve lost too many things to toxicity but not my coffee!”

What is the problem?

Most of the concern stems from the plastics used in machines like Nespresso and Keurig coffee makers.

Machines that are made from glass and steel are generally regarded as being “safer” options. However, for plastic coffee makers, there is a higher likelihood that the machine is made of plastic containing PFAs as well as BPAs, or bisphenol A, a polycarbonate included in the manufacture of many kinds of plastic. Exposure to heated plastic has the potential to leach these chemicals into the water, which is where experts say the issue lays.

Is my Nespresso safe to use?

According to Nespresso, their machines are manufactured with plastic that is certified BPA-free. It is unclear whether the plastic used to make the machines is PFA-free. High-quality aluminum coffee pods, as produced by the Nespresso company, are generally regarded as safe.

Despite concerns about these individual aspects of the Nespresso, there is not a lot of conclusive evidence to back up the claim that this and similar coffee makers are unsafe to use in the long term.

