‘My 2016 Honda Civic would never’: Mercedes owner says whole sunroof shattered ‘out of nowhere’

A couple revealed how the panoramic sunroof of their Mercedes-Benz spontaneously shattered while they were in the car.

In their clip, TikTok couple Candy and Herbie (@therealmedinagang) were on the phone with Mercedes-Benz’s customer service. “We will be pulling you to the Mercedes-Benz of Huntington. You will be receiving a few text messages from us. One will be the case ID. So, that’s the number you can use to follow up on the case if you need to,” the customer service representative said. “You’ll also receive a link for a complimentary list service. That’s a one-day trip for the max benefit of $300.”

Herbie showcased the damage. The sunroof had a huge hole in it, and broken glass covered the backseat floor and the center console.

“It’s almost like something fell on it but it’s like, broke up,” he described the damage. “Sh*t’s crazy.”

“Within 15 to 20 minutes you will receive another text with the service provider’s estimated time of arrival to get to your location,” the representative continued.

After Candy got off the phone with the representative, she expressed her outrage. “I’m so … pissed right now,” she said. “I’m just happy that sh*t did not fall on top of us.”

Making light of the situation, Herbie started cracking jokes. “You should check the back seat to make sure it’s not a Boeing,” he said, which made Candy laugh. “It could be a Boeing … part that just fell out of the sky.”

At first, the couple also shared they thought someone threw a brick.

The couple captioned the video: “There goes our Sunday Funday @Mercedes-Benz. Thank god our kids weren’t in the backseat.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @therealmedinagang via email and TikTok comment and to Mercedes-Benz via press email. The video racked up over 287,000 views, and viewers remarked on how their less-luxurious cars would never betray them in this manner.

“My 2016 Honda Civic would never,” one viewer said.

“My Toyota would never,” a second stated.

However, the couple wasn’t the only one who had experienced this.

“Happened with my BMW X5 too when it was parked in the garage,” one user recalled.

“So did mine on the freeway,” a second commented.

In 2020, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Mercedes-Benz for the same issue. “A Mercedes-Benz exploding sunroof lawsuit alleges panoramic sunroofs suddenly shatter under normal driving conditions and without objects striking the glass,” Autobody News explained. “The Mercedes-Benz sunroof class action lawsuit alleges drivers are startled when the sunroofs explode and rain shards of glass onto occupants.”

