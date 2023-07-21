‘Not to mention I have to make all the sandwiches’: McDonald’s worker says they’re doing the job of 3 people

Imagine doing the job of three people but only getting paid for one. A McDonald’s worker says they face the risk of being fired because they only performed their closing job when the store was understaffed.

In a viral video, TikTok user @slylilo pans around a dirty McDonald’s kitchen with dishes teeming out of the sink. They scan other parts of the kitchen and point out even more dishes that need to be washed throughout.

“So tonight the pre-grill closer called in sick and they never scheduled us with a dishwasher. You know what’s funny is they expect me, the grill closer, to be the one who does all these dishes,” user @slylilo explains in a TikTok.

“Oh yeah, wait. They expect us to do it in one hour? Not to mention I have to make all the sandwiches for the store until it closes, by myself. Who’s doing this?” @slylilo asks.

“Who is doing the job of 3 people and only getting paid for the job of 1?” is the question layered on top of the video via text.

The video has over 6,479 comments and more than 1.7 million views as of Friday.

The creator uploaded the last video in a series explaining the situation. In a different video that morning, the TikToker explains that her job asked her to come in earlier to work since someone called in sick. The user says she asked management who was going to support her in the kitchen, but management allegedly replied that no one would. The TikToker says she then told management she was leaving at 10 when her shift was over just like everyone else.

In a separate video, @slylilo mentions that management called in another employee to help them. However, this employee didn’t know how to accomplish the pre-grill closing duties. This made @slylilo still unofficially responsible for those duties. This was in addition to their own duties and the dishwasher duties.

In another video, @slylilo updates viewers once more.

“So update, they said that if I walk out, I will be fired. Hmm, fired. For doing my job?” the TikToker says,I don’t make enough money to be working for three people. So I’m not going to do it. And you’re going to fire me?…Do it McDonalds, do it. I promise you, I’m gonna love the f*ck out of it. Do it.”

TikTokers in the comments section were mostly on @slylilo’s side.

“If they fire you, sounds like grounds to sue,” one user commented.

“I’m glad you stood up for yourself,” another encouraged.

When one commenter asked for another update, @slylilo replied, “They closed the store for me refusing to do all the work alone, assistant manager came in and did all the dishes. I did my cleaning of my job and left.” It is unclear if @slylilo lost their job due to this situation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @slylilo and McDonald’s for comment via email.