‘Shake shack isn’t cheap either fr’: Woman blasts man for taking her to Shake Shack on a date. Viewers are on his side

Internet comedienne Brenique Reed (@niquieb) divided viewers with a hilariously harsh assessment of a date gone awry in a video that’s soared to 4 million views. Reed, sitting in her car, dishes out a play-by-play of a couple clashing over a dining choice that’s more casual than couture. At the heart of the matter? Shake Shack.

Reed sets the scene. “Look at her. Y’all see this?” she says, which cross-cuts to another video of a couple on a date with the woman saying, “This man done brought me on a date to Shack Shake.”

The Danny Meyer smash-burger restaurant that first opened in Madison Square Park in 2004 and has since exploded in popularity? Yes, that one. The date continues, “And this what you got me? That’s it? You got me two sandwiches and a drink?”

The video bounces between the couple’s quibble and Reed’s commentary.

“So he got her two sandwiches and a drink and she complaining about that?” Reed asks, shocked. “I think she over-ordered any damn way.”

The man defends his choice, to which Reed agrees: “Shake Shack is a good spot. Exactly. Ain’t nothing wrong with Shake Shack. That’s some good ass food over there.”

But the cost is a sticking point. “What? $50 for two damn sandwiches and a drink?” Reed quips, siding with the bewildered boyfriend’s reality of modern fast-food prices.

The TikTok community dove into the fray, sides were certainly picked, and sympathies were shared. Most viewers sided with the man.

One top commenter noted, “Shake Shack is expensive too!” revealing the collective shock at the steep bill.

Another felt the sting, saying, “The way he said ‘Shake Shack is a good spot’ hurt my feeling for him. He sounded hurt.”

Meanwhile, a voice of reason reminded everyone, “It’s about spending time together, not about where you are doing it,” showcasing the video’s real takeaway: it’s the company, not the venue, that counts.

Reed’s video isn’t just a laugh; it’s a mirror to the modern dating dilemma where the definition of a “nice enough” date is under scrutiny, especially as the price tag on a fast food swells. It’s perhaps served as an inadvertent commentary on the rising cost of living across the board from housing, to childcare, to food—to the point where even a fast-food joint can make a dent in your wallet. In today’s dating scene, maybe Shake Shack is as gourmet as it gets.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shake Shack via email and Reed via TikTok comment for further information.