‘My budget depends on it’: Man makes his landlord cookies each month to keep rent at $650

A TikToker has found a sweet solution to keep his rent at a surprisingly low $650 per month. His secret? Baking cookies for his landlord.

In a video posted on Dec. 21, TikTok user Bradley (@baddie.brad) filmed himself mixing cookie dough in his kitchen, accompanied by the on-screen caption, “Making my landlord cookies so he keeps my rent $650/ month.”

His video has quickly gone viral, racking up over 1.4 million views, with many commenters wondering about the circumstances of his low rent.

“Where can you find rent for $650???” one commenter asked.

In response to the comments, Bradley posted a follow-up TikTok explaining how he landed such a deal. He said, “Storytime how I found the deal of a lifetime finding my $650 apartment.”

In the video, the TikToker revealed that he lives in Connecticut and found his apartment via Craigslist. “A lot of people are asking where I live, and I live in Connecticut, which is not a low-cost area to live,” he said. “So literally, it’s like the steal of a lifetime.”

Bradley said the journey to his apartment began in 2019 when he had a falling out with his family and moved in with a childhood friend. However, he added that this living situation turned out to be uncomfortable due to differences in their personalities.

Desperate to move out, he turned to Craigslist. “I went on Craigslist,” he said. “I know no one uses Craigslist anymore, but literally, I found my first New York City bedroom that I rented off of Craigslist.”

He further explained, “There literally were like three other people looking at the apartment at the same time … probably because it’s so cheap, and it’s such a cute apartment. So I rushed home, I did the paperwork, and literally within a couple hours, I got the apartment.”

In the comments section, viewers shared their surprise that the TikToker managed to find such an affordable apartment in Connecticut.

“My eyes almost shot out of my head when u said Connecticut. Im paying 1300 rn,” one commenter said.

“I don’t know HOW is there a $600 apartment in Connecticut that’s insane,” a second added.

“650 is amazing,” a third remarked.

According to the real estate company Zillow, “The median rent for 1 bedroom properties in Connecticut is $1,550.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bradley via TikTok direct message for comment.