‘That’s dangerous’: Mechanic works on mailman’s car. She can’t believe what’s attached to his steering wheel

A mechanic was working on a mailman’s car when she found an unusual and arguably dangerous attachment on the steering wheel.

Mechanics often post about the unexpected devices and contraptions they find in cars. Lori Naranjo (@vr6lorii) posted her own findings to TikTok, where she received over 150,000 views on the video.

Why do mail trucks use right-handed steering?

Naranjo first explains that mail delivery vehicles usually have double steering wheels. The United States Postal Service (USPS) started using trucks with steering wheels on the right side to make it easier for workers to reach mailboxes without leaving their seats. It also allows the driver to avoid traffic and get from their seat to the sidewalk with ease.

Some carriers also modify their own cars for right-sided steering. As Najanro says in her video, “The last lady that works for the mail delivery service has a Camry. And she has a second steering wheel on her driver side and her passenger side.”

However, this wasn’t the case for the next car on the mechanic’s roster.

“This guys got the pedals over here, obviously, ’cause they gotta get the mailboxes,” she says, gesturing towards the pedals on the right side of the car.

But despite the car having pedals on the right side, the steering wheel was on the left. The driver had simply attached a rod to it, which enabled him to drive while sitting on the passenger side.

“This was savage,” says Naranjo of the arrangement.

What is a driving stick?

Although it may look like an unusual setup, Naranjo’s customer is using a right-hand driving stick. The contraption is commonly used by postal workers who don’t drive traditional government-issued Grumman trucks. Many reviewers on this stick from Amazon claim it’s easier to drive with it rather than reaching across the car to steer.

Many viewers expressed their shock at the contraption.

“Wowowowowowow,” wrote one commenter.

“I wouldn’t touch it with my bare hands,” said another.

“That’s dangerous driving like that,” pointed out a third, to which Naranjo replied, “Tell that to the government.”

One person even compared the setup to their own nightmares.

“This reminds me of how in my dreams I drive the car from the back seat,” they wrote.

Others claimed that they had seen worse than the car in Naranjo’s auto shop.

“I’ve seen them where they’re just reaching over to the left side to steer the car and not have that stick thing but have the pedals on the right side,” one wrote.

“Some rural carriers sit in the center and do gas/break with their left foot while steering with their left hand,” said another.

