‘Another fear unlocked’: Hotel guest warns against leaving toothbrush out at hotel after catching workers

A hotel guest is warning others against leaving their toothbrushes out at hotels after he says he caught workers using his to clean.

TikTok user Lavell Jackson (@buyandsellwithlavell) is a realtor who says he was in Las Vegas for a convention and stayed at the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas Hotel. “So whatever you do, if you’re staying at Mandalay Bay—or from now on, any hotel—I will no longer be leaving my toothbrush out,” Jackson says.

Viewers might wonder why Jackson is taking this stand. Well, he says he has a good reason. “I didn’t think it was real, but evidently it is. I’m here for the ReMax R4 convention, and they used my toothbrush to clean,” he says. “And they’re being nasty to me about it. And they want to offer me a $50 credit and a new toothbrush. I can’t make this up. I’m at a loss for words. Some companies just have to do better.”

In the caption, Jackson writes, “Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. Housekeeping horror stories. Why would you Ean with someone’s toothbrush?!?”

The video has amassed 87,000 views as of Monday morning. In the comments, viewers offered suggestions and questioned how Jackson could even know this happened.

One user wrote, “Another fear unlocked.”

A second user said their policy is “Do not disturb sign from check in to check out.. Request fresh towels as needed…”

A third user asked, “How did you catch them?” Jackson replied, “Not hard for me to see, plus I used it the day before..as soon as it hit my tooth I knew something was wrong. We all know what happens when you clean with a toothbrush.”

Finally, one user stated, “It’s funny you bring this up. I actually HIDE my toothbrush! I get it out when I need it and then hide it again. I NEVER TRUST ANYONE!!”

A former housekeeper once revealed how she preps a hotel room for her stay considering what housekeeping at hotels generally do or do not clean regularly. And an ex-hotel manager went viral for stating that toothbrushes could be used to clean as a way to get back at rude guests.

And the suspicion may not be entirely without merit. An ABC report once detailed the ways hotel employees said they’ve previously gotten revenge on a guest they didn’t like.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mandalay Bay via press email and Jackson via TikTok direct message for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.