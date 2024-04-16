‘You didn’t even TRY to be slick’: Kroger shopper tries to skip over security video of her not scanning item when worker comes over to ‘help’

Kroger shopper and TikToker Totsionna (@wesickandtired) posted a relatable skit about navigating self-checkout that has viewers both laughing and blaming her for being the reason “we don’t got self checkout no more.”

In her video, Totsionna plays the part of a customer who is attempting to scan her own items at a self-checkout station but just so happens to *accidentally* miss scanning a certain item before receiving a “help is on the way” message on her screen.

The TikToker looks off camera for some assistance. “Excuse me, could you help me?” Totsionna asks a worker.

Once an employee arrives at her station for assistance, they’re awkwardly presented with a quick playback video of Totsionna’s actions. “It’s the cameras playing it back for me…” a text overlay in the video reads.

“Oh it is frozen so we’re just—” Totsionna uncomfortably says.

The clip shows a recording of what appears to be Totsionna attempting to bag an item without paying for it. On the screen, a message, presumably for the worker, reads: “Is pictured item on receipt. If NO, scan item.”

She repeatedly taps the screen to try and prevent the video from continuing. At the end of the clip, Totsionna focuses the camera on her facial expressions. She cringes a bit in what is presumably an acknowledgement of the close call she just had.

In a caption for the post, she jokingly wrote, “Ok this was my last time…”

Her video was viewed 4.2 million times, and viewers found it humorous.

“Not you tryna skip pass the video omg,” the top comment reads.

“You didn’t even TRY to be slick,” another viewer said.

“Sooo YOUUU the reason we dont got self checkout no more,” another quipped.

Totsionna’s clip is one of several that have popped up on social media where folks have discussed intentionally not paying for items at self-checkout as a means of giving themselves a five-finger discount, so to speak.

There have even been TikTok videos uploaded to the app where individuals have jokingly “bragged” about stealing from Walmart, which sparked a viral debate, considering so many Walmart locations have been shut down. The company’s CEO said in Q4 of 2022 that theft could ultimately lead to “price jumps” and stores closing. So far, the company has shut down more than 20 stores.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Totsionna via email for further comment.

