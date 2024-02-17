Kohl’s worker shares why she doesn’t ask people to sign up for credit cards

A Kohl’s worker went viral on TikTok after admitting why she refuses to ask customers to sign up for the store’s credit cards.

TikTok user Adrienne (@itsalwaysadrienne), the worker, recorded the short video while working at Kohl’s. As of Saturday morning, her TikTok had amassed over 1.1 million views. “i have not asked a single person to sign up for this credit card bc i can’t handle rejection,” Adrienne wrote in the text overlay.

Various retail stores, such as Kohl’s and TJ Maxx, encourage their employees to sell store credit cards to customers in order to meet their corporate goals. In April, a former Ulta employee said that she needed to hear a customer decline a credit card thrice before a transaction ended.

That worker said that constantly asking customers to purchase cards was “draining.” But acquiescing also comes at a cost to the customer. According to CNBC, retail store credit cards should almost always be avoided because of their high interest races, low credit limits, and limitations on where you can use it.

Further, a CNBC staffer slammed the Kohl’s card in a recent review. The writer noted that the card “looks rewarding” at first glance. However, he said that customers can only earn and redeem Kohl’s Cash on Kohl’s purchases and that the rewards expire. He said the card also came with a steep interest rate.

“it makes me feel so bad to pressure someone into a bad financial decision,” one worker commented under Adrienne’s video.

Other workers expressed guilt at pushing the cards, too.

“i always sell credit cards because i have to but then i feel so bad,” one person said.

“I did them a favor,” another added. “The interest rates on those cards be crazy.”

But some retail workers said they risk punishment if they don’t sign up enough customers.

“they cut peoples hours who don’t get store credit cards at tjmaxx,” one worker said.

“We HAVE to sign people up it’s part of our jobs to keep going after they say no,” another admitted.

“At kohls, they lowered my hours whenever I didn’t open enough credit cards,” a third person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adrienne via TikTok comment.