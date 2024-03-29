‘Worker saw it and wanted it’: Customer says Kohl’s manager ‘stole’ Squishmallows from her kids

One Kohl’s customer took to social media to blast the department store for poor customer service.

In a viral video that has racked up over 316,900 views and 14,800 likes, TikToker Alotta Nonsense (@hollyandra) accused the department store of stealing from her children.

“So we all know and hate Kohl’s, right?” the woman began in the clip.

Despite her negative take on the department store, she admitted she continues to return there to shop. She said the store’s “Kohl’s cash” rewards program reels her back in after bad experiences.

However, the mom didn’t take to TikTok to rant about the rewards program. Instead, she wanted to share a supposed incident involving a store worker and items meant for her children.

“This is a story about how I’m pretty sure the manager stole from my kids,” she said.

The woman said she ordered two Squishmallow Easter baskets online from the store. Then, she said she received an email that indicated her order was picked up, even though she had never stepped foot in the store. The TikToker also said she received a survey about her experience shopping with the store.

“I didn’t enjoy my experience because I haven’t picked up my order,” she said.

The woman said she eventually made her way to the department store to ask about her order. That’s when a worker reportedly told her there was a problem with her order, and it had already been picked up.

“Yeah, we really don’t know what happened, but my manager explained the whole situation,” the woman claimed the worker said. “He refunded your Kohl’s cash.”

The TikToker questioned how the item could’ve possibly been picked up if she had not retrieved it. She believed the manager probably saw the items and wanted to keep them.

The mom acknowledged the store offered a refund but was still upset with the whole experience.

“They didn’t go above and beyond,” she complained.

In the comments section, some viewers agreed with the theory that the worker probably took the items before she could pick them up.

“Worker saw it and wanted it,” one viewer commented.

Other viewers urged the shopper to get to the bottom of what actually happened at the store.

“Kohls has crazy security,” user Abbi Tarbox wrote. “I would be that crazy customer and demand the camera is pulled from the time stamp on the pick up confirmation. The fact they didn’t already do that to find out what happened Is suspicious. I’m with you, definitely an employee. Why wouldn’t they also replace for you and ship for free? So much more could be done! F Kohls.”

“Nah, talk to the store manager and contact corporate,” user Livingdream world added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kohl’s via email and @hollyandra by TikTok comment for more information.

