‘Guess they’re telling the truth’: Expert says Liquid Death canned water is ‘dangerous.’ Is it?

What’s in a name? According to an official account for water quality app Oasis, canned water Liquid Death is aptly titled.

In a recent video produced by TikTok account Oasis (@oasiswaterapp), a representative of the app alleges that canned water product Liquid Death is actually harmful for people to drink.

The video that has drawn over 664,000 views on the platform, the water app accuses Liquid Death of containing unsafe amounts of PFAS, high chromium and nitrate levels.

“Isn’t it kind of bizarre that a water company would call itself Liquid Death when water is literally the essence of life?” he says in the video. “Turns out, it’s a fitting name. Liquid Death was found to have forever chemicals, or PFAS, high chromium levels and nitrate levels, along with thousands of microplastics that leech in from the can. I guess it is an accurate brand name after all.”

Is Liquid Death water unsafe to drink?

Despite what is said in the video, Liquid Death claims it is more than safe to drink According to the company’s most recent water quality report, any contaminants are well below the safety levels for water quality as provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration.

The only thing consumers might notice? The company no longer sources its water from the Austrian Alps. It is now sourced from a spring in Virginia.

The water brand is also classified as safe to drink by isitbadforyou.com, a consumer site providing information from board certified doctors and nutritionists about products available on store shelves.

Given that the Oasis is a paid app, and all information is kept behind a paywall, it is unclear whether it acknowledges EPA and FDA safety standards when it comes to levels of contaminants in packaged water.

Why is water allowed to have any level of contaminants?

Most water sources in the U.S. have some exposure to agriculture and industry through water runoff, meaning even the purest source of water will become contaminated before it reaches a point of access by people, according to the EPA.

If they are not exposed to runoff from industry and agriculture, water treatment can also contaminate water sources. Even straight out of the ground, water can be unsafe for drinking. That’s because the ground itself contains unsafe levels of contaminants. Water that passes through rock and soil can pick up naturally occurring minerals like arsenic.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers were quick to question the nature of the video claiming that Liquid Death is unsafe to drink.

“Can you provide links to supporting evidence?” one commenter wrote.

“I don’t believe you. That water smacks and taste cleannnnnnn,” another viewer shared.

“Their source is ‘Trust me bro, my app said so,’” a commenter wrote.

Others wrote that the video was enough to put them off drinking the water brand.

“Lmfao I knew it it was no way I was going to actually drink something called Liquid Death,” one commenter wrote.

“NOT LIQUID DEATH,” another commenter wrote. “They have great marketing I won’t lie, but it’s super overpriced. I guess it’s goodbye.”

“Bro what 800% chromium?” a commenter wrote. “I’ve drank packs of this never again crazy how they make it seem healthy.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Oasis Water and Liquid Death via email regarding the video.

