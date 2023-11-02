‘Not hack just common sense’: Woman finds out she’s been hanging curtains wrong this whole time

Hanging curtains can be tricky business. There are several hundreds-word articles dedicated to how to properly hang curtains, and the New York Times reported they can even me dangerous if hung incorrectly.

A woman discovered she’s been hanging her curtains up incorrectly this whole time through a hack she found online.

TikTok user Elizabeth Villa’s (@elizabethvilla185) video is simple. She picks a curtain rod, which has curtains on it already, from one end of the rod. She then moves the last bit of the curtains so that it’s hiding the end of the rod holder and places the rod back down. It previously wasn’t covering the rod holder. “I swear ive been living under a rock! Wtf,” Villa said in the caption.

Villa uses the popular TikTok sound from the creator Kelly Hurst (@thelifebath). In her widely duetted video, Hurst, who is from Newcastle, says, “Show me the life hack that you randomly saw one day, that is now an unconscious standard practice in your life.”

Villa uses this sound with another overlaid, saying, “Are you kidding me right now?”

It appears Villa saw another TikToker’s video from 2022 that shared this hack.

The Daily Dot reached out to Villa via TikTok comment. Her video amassed 2.7 million views.

Some didn’t consider this a “hack” and claimed this is the way they’ve always hung curtains.

“I’ve always done this Isn’t that what [you’re] supposed to do?” one user asked.

“Not hack just common sense,” @jennyhuncho remarked.

“Don’t why that is hack it tells you to do this on the packet and always been a thing,” a third stated.

However, Villa’s video is harmless and actually helped some viewers, who were just as surprised as her, out.

“This just changed my life,” @savannahyp wrote.

“Well d*mn. I’ve been trying to fill the gap at the end for years,” @cascas480 commented.

If you’re stumped on how to hang curtains the right way, Better Homes and Gardens has five steps to guide you. Some of the common mistakes made when hanging curtains, according to Better Homes and Gardens, are “choosing curtains that are too skinny, purchasing curtains that are too long (or short), and misplacing the curtain rod.”