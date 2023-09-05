‘I am the 10 minutes 1 item person’: Gas station attendant blasts customers who only come in to use the restroom, spend 10 minutes to find 1 item

A gas station attendant has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her thoughts on some of the most common (and frustrating) customers she comes across at work.

The account from TikToker Nevaeh Carter (@gasstationstories) is known for stories about the strange behavior she sees at her place of work and her latest post has amassed over 109,00 views as of publication.

“You might not like it, but this is how customers act,” she warns viewers before launching into a reenactment of various scenarios she’s encountered.

First, she calls out “the re-arranger,” who are customers that take merchandise from one spot and place it in another. Next is the “shit n go” customer—those who wordlessly come in to use the bathroom but don’t purchase any products.

“The prepared—yet not” customer gets a shout out for waiting until the cashier gives them their total to realize they don’t have enough money for the things they want to purchase. Then comes “the lost” customer, who mistakes the gas station for Google Maps and comes in to only ask for directions.

After that comes the customer with “the anger issues”—someone that takes out their frustrations on the cashier, the “break a $100 bill,” customer, and the customer who takes “10 [minutes to find] one item.”

And finally, the gas station attendant calls out “the gambling fiend,” who are customers that are addicted to playing lottery tickets.

Of all the customers Nevaeh described in her video, commenters resonated the most with the stereotype of the customer who could only find one item in ten minutes.

“I am the 10 minutes 1 item person because something in my brain just acts like it’s my only chance in life for snacks and I must choose correctly,” one user confessed.

“I know I want something… I just don’t know WHAT” another lamented.

“I always think you think I’m stealing but I’m really just indecisive,” a third insisted.

Other attendants also took to the comments to confirm the accuracy of the video, with one person writing, “I’ve worked in three gas stations and can attest that all of this is accurate!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nevaeh for comment via TikTok direct message.

