‘The only thing I owed every month were utilities’: Woman who owned house, had $500K in bank says she’s now contemplating bankruptcy

One woman’s riches to rags story is causing quite a stir online.

In a viral TikTok video with over 1.3 million views as of Monday, user @girlkyle said she went from homeowner to bankrupt.

She created the video in response to another TikToker, Chloe Daniels (@clobaremoneycoach) revealing her net worth on the platform.

“I’m 32-years-old with a 300,000 thousand dollar net worth,” Daniels said.

The declaration prompted Kyle’s response.

“And I’m 41 years old and I once had $500,000 in the bank, a house owned free and clear no mortgage, nothing,” the woman said.

She added that she only had to pay utilities monthly and didn’t even have to make a car payment. She also didn’t have any credit card payments.

Yet, she still found herself in an awful financial predicament years later.

“And just three years later, I’m contemplating bankruptcy,” she said. “Did I say too much?”

In the comments section, TikTokers wanted to know what could’ve possibly led to such financial ruin.

“On the contrary, you didn’t say enough???” user Keith Z997 wrote.

“How you are in bankruptcy after owning everything without debts?” user Riyadh Gorman asked.

One comment shined some light on how someone’s financial predicament can change very unexpectedly and quickly.

“I had a credit score of 750 a few years ago got meningitis, hospital for two weeks and have been drowning in debt my score is 530 now,” the user wrote. “Life changes.”

In a follow-up clip, Kyle explained what put her in such a bad financial predicament and it wasn’t a sickness. Apparently, all of her cash became debt because of a series of business decisions that went awry and a bad relationship.

“He took advantage of my good credit and was using cards without me knowing,” she said. “Trying to open cards without me knowing. He was doing a lot of things and manipulating me.”

“My Ex is all you had to say,” user Girl On Fire commented on the clip. “Me too babe. Me too.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kyle via email for more information.