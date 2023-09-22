Passenger puts camera on luggage to see ‘what really happens once it’s checked in’

A creator tried to find out what really happens to luggage once it’s checked in, and many viewers were disappointed with the results.

Kaz Sawyer (@KazSawyer456) placed a hidden camera on his bag before checking in at Denver International Airport. Unfortunately for him the camera was discovered and turned off by TSA agents the moment it left the conveyer belt. Luckily, the agents didn’t confiscate it, so he was able to recover it along with his bag at his destination. Posted on YouTube, the video garnered over half a million likes.

Most users criticized his decision to use a white camera on a black suitcase.

“Wouldn’t call it ‘hidden.’ She saw it in 2.4 seconds,” a user remarked.

“Next time make the camera the same color as the suitcase,” a second replied.

Others explained that he could have been prosecuted for attempting to record his bag’s journey.

“Airports are Federal property be careful and know the Law,” another agreed.

One commenter explained why you shouldn’t attach a hidden camera to your bag: “They turn it off for probably the same reason most people cant record inside service areas of national monuments,” they explained. “It’s cuz airports fall under the category of locations more likely to be a terrorist attack target, so videos that showcase infrastructure and stuff are usually prohibited without approval…”

One traveler did succeed in recording his bag’s journey, but viewers were mixed on whether the effort was worth it or not.

Airports check-in over 100,000 bags a day, and luggage is always processed the same way. A suitcase will be placed on a conveyor belt and make its way to a sorting office. Staff will then sort the luggage to ensure it goes to the correct airplane. All bags face additional screening from x-rays similar to your carry-on luggage. Afterward, it will be moved to a plane where ramp agents who will place the bags onto the plane. Upon landing luggage is moved from the plane to conveyer belts leading to baggage claim.

According to Flyertalk.com, surveillance cameras meant to protect property are allowed in the U.S. However, the TSA has explicit policies forbidding any photographs or filming of equipment not visible to the public.

The stunt has become a common social media gag over the past few months.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Denver International Airport and Kaz Sawyer via email for further information.