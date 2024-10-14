‘I thought it was a myth’: Can you really walk up to any Red Bull car and help yourself to a few?

Red Bull has built itself up into one of the world’s best-known beverage brands. This is partly because of the distinctive promotional Red Bull cars it uses for marketing purposes.

One fan of the drink tested out a theory: That the cars’ trunks are full of free Red Bulls just waiting for passers-by to enjoy.

The video documenting the encounter came from Leeds-based creator Eve (@eveeililz). She bills herself as “that festival girl,” providing content from music festivals around the world. In this video, however, she’s navigating the streets of her English hometown. She then spots a Red Bull car parked at the end of the street with no one in it.

This particular video, posted on Saturday, had racked up an impressive 8.1 million views as of Monday morning.

“Is it true what they say about Red Bull cars?” she wonders to open the video. “That you can just open the back and get a Red Bull?”

As she approaches the car, she notes that it looks like she might be stealing from it if she rummages through the trunk. “I want a Red Bull,” she reasons, “but I don’t want to look like I’m breaking in.”

She discovers that the trunk is open and that there are indeed cases of the energy drink inside, and is determined to get one. However, she still isn’t sure she’s doing the right thing even as she walks away from the car, cracks the can open, and begins drinking it.

“I don’t know if it’s legal,” she observes. “I’m drinking it anyway.”

More about the Red Bull cars

A YouTuber created content about getting a free Red Bull from a similar Red Bull car last year. However, the creator happened upon two people in the car who explained they were student marketers passing out free samples. He had a conversation with them and then was actually handed an energy drink—which he then gives away to a restaurant worker—rather than pilfering through the trunk for one.

According to Consumer Guide Automotive, the promotional Red Bull cars are converted Mini Coopers, still in use today. “American-market Wings Team cars were modified by Custom CRS, which is no longer in business,” the article explains. “Several hundred 2006-2008 Minis were modified for Wings Team service, many of which are still in action.”

The article notes that the giant Red Bull can on top of the car is merely decorative, with the product being stored in the trunk. Some of the trunks are refrigerated, while others require ice to keep the cans cool. (Or, in the case of Eve in Leeds, the cans are just hanging out but seemingly at a drinkable temperature.)

Some intel from the people

The comments section of Eve’s video provided further explanation from people claiming to know the situation.

“We were advised to leave the back unlocked (there is a function inside the card to lock those lids, to avoid damage to the (rare and costly) cars from people trying to get in there for free product,” one person explained.

“From a former Red Bull employee,” countered another, “the back does have Red Bulls as you have discovered but the doors actually lock and should be locked at all times. Consider yourself lucky.”

Others admired her restraint for just taking a single can. “I’m gonna grab ONE???” one exclaimed. “GURL I WOULD TAKE ALL OF THAT HOME.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Eve via email and TikTok direct message and to Red Bull via email.

