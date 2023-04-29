‘I care about you playing in my face’: Former Forever 21 employee doesn’t care about stealing. She cares about people doing it poorly

One retail worker is going viral for a controversial take on shoplifting that has garnered a lot of support on TikTok.

In a video that has been viewed over 200,000 times, TikToker @therealher___ shared some advice as a former retail worker: If shoppers want to steal, they should at least do so respectfully.

“I really genuinely did not care about nobody stealing,” the former Forever 21 employee said in the 24-second clip. “I care about you playing in my face.”

Apparently, some shoplifters tried to steal merchandise right in front of her while she worked the cash register and that brazen behavior was her biggest pet peeve.

“Go to the fitting room and steal like b**ches with home training,” she concluded. “Don’t be trifling.”

TikTokers took to the comments section to laugh and agree with the TikToker’s take on shoplifting.

“If the camera don’t see it, I don’t see it,” user Dakotatheblack guy wrote.

“Exactly,” one user commented. “Steal like you got some sense!”

“Bring it to the register?” Another questioned. “The nerve.”

Amid anti-corporate backlash on social media, it’s common to see viewers defend shoplifting as a victimless crime these days. Yes, companies have processes for tracking repeat offenders, but enforcing them is another issue entirely.

As one hourly worker said in a viral TikTok last year: “I’m not the cops baby I just work here.”