‘As a cashier I hate having to wear a name tag’: Woman issues warning about friendly cashiers

There’s been discourse online about a strangely controversial topic: whether friendly cashiers are a good thing or a bad thing.

It’s started a multi-layered conversation about social skills, class dynamics, third spaces, and labor practices.

Former retail worker Jada (@jadas.justice) is here to add another consideration to the mix—cashier safety.

Why some cashiers aren’t ‘friendly’

Jada is a popular TikToker with more than 100,000 followers. She primarily raises awareness about child sexual abuse and advocates on behalf of survivors.

“Can we talk about the fact that cashiers being openly friendly and nice towards the customers can actually be dangerous?” Jada says.

In a recent viral video that has more than 200,000 views, Jada explains that some customers read too much into a cashier’s politeness and take things to an inappropriate and sometimes scary level, from overt sexual advances to straight-up stalking.

Some customers repeatedly return to a store or food spot just to have “creepy encounters” with the cashier.

“It is not always safe to be this open and happy and super friendly person. You do not know who your customers are,” Jada explains.

She recounts that when she was 18, she worked as a cashier at a store that was a mix between a grocery store and a Dollar General. Being one of two stores in the small town, it was really busy all the time.

She shares that when she was being generally polite or nice, some customers (read, men) would take it as her flirting with them or her wanting their number.

“They would begin to hit on me, and it would become to the point where it is harassing,” Jada says, adding that they’d come back time and time again.

Jada says she was lucky because her manager was a woman who was firm about banning creeps or taking over as their cashier, so the other female cashiers didn’t have to deal with them.

“She always protected us, but a lot of people are not that lucky,” Jada says, adding that no one should have to put up with being harassed at work.

An unfortunate trend

CX Scoop reported that over two-fifths of customer service workers experienced abuse or hostility from customers, and they say it’s only getting words.

For many of them, especially those working in brick-and-mortar stores, this is taking a toll on their mental health and causing them to leave customer service in search of other job opportunities.

Here are some troubling stats:

43% of customer service workers endured verbal abuse, including screaming and swearing

17% faced threats of physical violence

36% experienced customers threatening their job security

The majority of workers said they don’t feel adequately trained to handle these situations.

Customers react

“As a cashier I hate having to wear a name tag. Customers will say my name and it makes me so uncomfortable,” a top comment read.

“YES!! My coworker was super sweet and talkative to everyone and always had creeps stalking her and calling her from the store phone,” a person shared.

“When I worked in retail I never understood why my job was to be extra bubbly and smiley and chatty. If I’m being respectful and doing my job then why is that not enough,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jada for comment via email and TikTok direct message.

