‘Please be aware’: Woman sees FedEx pull up to her porch through Ring camera. Then she notices 2 men in the background

A FedEx driver pulls up to a woman’s porch to complete a delivery and is the victim of an attempted robbery. And their Ring camera caught the whole thing.

In a video with over 90,000 views, TikTok user Nay A (@by.nay.a) shares her brother and sister-in-law’s frightening experience in Columbus, Ohio, seeing a FedEx driver nearly robbed in their own front yard.

A explains that her sister-in-law sent her a troubling video from her Ring camera, which shows the FedEx delivery worker at her front door holding the package. Another vehicle is parked behind his truck with two people inside. Another man walks up to the FedEx delivery worker on the porch.

A FedEx driver nearly robbed on camera

“[That man] comes up to the [FedEx] driver and asks him for that package,” A says.

The video then shows the FedEx worker attempting to save the package. The burglar and the worker tussle back and forth, the burglar throwing the worker to the ground.

Watching from the Ring camera inside, A says her sister-in-law calls her husband. “He comes running out trying to help the FedEx driver,” she narrates.

A says she decided to post the video on Facebook to spread awareness and got info from the comments that rolled in.

“This has been happening,” she says. “Come to find out, somehow these people can get the tracking numbers to cell phones. [My sister-in-law] is getting new phones for her and her family because she changed providers, and they somehow tracked it,” A explains, revealing that there were five new phones in the FedEx package.

“They’re going around to all these houses and robbing delivery drivers,” she says.

“I really wanted to share this story with you so that you are aware of what’s going on with these deliveries and cell phones. Please be safe everyone,” A concludes.

Users weigh in on FedEx robberies

In the comments, many users are angry and concerned at what they see as a disturbing trend.

“Tired of these animals! Enough is enough!” one user wrote.

“Someone with access to the track number must be providing the information. Either at the cell phone company or FedEx,” another offered.

In a follow-up video, A confirms that the robbers got away with the original package, and says she thinks the operation is “an inside job.”

“And the sad thing is it’s only going to get worse because the holidays are coming up,” a third user chimed in.

“This is why I have all of my packages sent to my work,” fourth person wrote.

Are crimes against FedEx workers on the rise?

Crimes against delivery workers are not uncommon. Last month, a Brooklyn news station reported three separate robbery incidents involving delivery workers in the last three months.

One involved an assailant ripping a package from a FedEx worker’s hands. A second perpetrator body slammed another delivery driver.

In response, FedEx told News 12 Brooklyn that they take package theft “very seriously” and have implemented “rigorous safety and security programs” to remind their employees to prioritize personal safety.

The statement went on, “FedEx works closely with shippers of high-value goods on enhanced security measures. A shipper can request Hold at Location or Direct Signature Required services, or redirect a package to FedEx Office or Walgreens. That way your package isn’t sitting around outside.

These tools have proven very helpful in combating porch piracy. Additionally, our solutions such as FedEx Delivery Manager, Estimated Time Delivery Window, and the FedEx mobile app offer recipients a convenient experience with more control over the timing and location of their deliveries.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nay A via Instagram and TikTok private message. We also reached out to FedEx via email for more comment.

