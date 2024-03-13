‘Bro, they’re gonna roll on your car?’: FedEx worker says customer yelled at him for how he made tire delivery

A FedEx worker is confounded.

Jose Morales (@joserrmorales_) was tasked with delivering tires to the recipient and when he arrived at the gentleman’s house, he proceeded to deliver the tires.

However, how he delivered the tires didn’t tickle the client’s fancy. In fact, it made the man downright angry. So how did Morales deliver the tires?

He rolled them.

As in, engaging in the primary function tires were designed for. Morales expressed his frustration in a viral TikTok where he commented on the customer’s behavior in a bout of exasperation. Morales’ viral clip has garnered 2 million views on the popular social media platform.

The video begins with Morales recording the customer he was delivering tires to—the man can be seen standing outside his house’s garage inspecting a package the FedEx driver just delivered.

“You see that guy?” Morales narrates before flipping the camera orientation around to show his face as he speaks into the lens. “He started talking sh*t to me because I rolled his tires to the garage. Bro…they’re gonna roll on your car? Like what’s the whole point? Like, it’s gonna make no difference for me rolling them from my truck to your garage. You’re gonna take them to a tire shop, they’re gonna put ’em on your car, they’re still gonna be new, bro. It’s people like that that make me hate my job, bro.”

What type of resolution did the customer expect in this scenario? Did they want to be refunded for the wasted mileage of however many feet Morales deducted off the life of the tires from rolling them to his house?

Viewers who responded to Morales’ video had some ideas of their own to explain the customer’s behavior.

“That’s people who think they got privilege..” one person said.

Someone else joked: “He thinks he lost 1,000 miles on them tires by you rolling them.”

Another quipped, “He wanted his tires with 0 miles.”

While someone else replied: “people are miserable for no reason! keep doing you.”

There was one viewer who believed that the customer’s solution was a simple one: “Then he should of carried them.”

Someone else joked about how Morales could’ve handled the situation: “Should’ve told him, ‘that’s why we’re FedEx Ground. If you want it carried to the door use Express.'”

At the end of Morales’ video, he states that the behavior of customers like that one makes him dislike his job. But there are also a variety of gripes other drivers have expressed having with working for the company.

When it comes to customers, one Indeed reviewer actually highlighted their interactions with parcel recipients as the highlight of their job, stating that it was the best part of working for Fedex. As for what they didn’t like about being a FedEx delivery driver, there seemed to be a lot. Reviewers call working for the company a “tiring, sweatshop, slave job” and cite “apathetic” and “incompetent” managers who ruined the experience.

In a Reddit post uploaded to the site’s r/Fedexers sub, commenters said that the culture at the company has changed within the past 18 years. Many claimed that “upper management” has done a number on the way employees are treated, creating a “revolving door” cycle of workers coming in and coming out of the business before they can earn a decent salary. T

he same Redditor who highlighted this gripe wrote that in the early 2000s, if one worked for FedEx they could afford a decent middle class lifestyle and that there were folks who were happy to come to work and that workers were “treated with respect and dignity,” but that the way the company operates today is a far cry from those days of old.

Someone else, who responded to a question posed by a Reddit user asking if they would recommend the job, wrote: “They lowered the entry standards since they’re having a difficult time getting anybody as a result of the very things written here. They treat new carriers like dogsh*t, insane hours, and a low pay to go with it. Horrible to see the same happens at FedEx.”

There wasn’t any mention of customers berating delivery drivers for rolling tires, however.

The Daily Dot has reached out to FedEx and Morales via email for further comment.