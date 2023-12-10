‘They took the Folgers commercials as a challenge’: Edible Arrangements called out for ‘unhinged’ new commercial

This Edible Arrangements commercial is making people all over the internet uncomfortable. You’ll quickly see why.

In a viral TikTok, a person called out Edible Arrangements, a company that sells bouquets of shaped fruits, for creating and airing an allegedly problematic commercial.

“Have any of you seen the new Edible Arrangements commercial? Cuz that sh*t was unhinged and we have to talk about it,” Allison (@ayybeetee) said before playing the video back for viewers.

In the video, a white couple reads their family history DNA results. The husband first shares that his great great-great-grandfather arrived to the United States through Ellis Island. “Mine too,” the wife replies, at first thinking its just a coincidence.

Then they both read the same name alloud: “Jimothy Overson III.”

Their voices wane as they come to the same realization—they’re related.

“Found out you’re related to your spouse? There’s an edible for that,” the voiceover person says as an Edible Arrangement pulls up to the family’s door.

The video has well over 200,000 views and more than 400 comments.

“Like who on their marketing team said ‘This is a good one?'” Allison asked in the caption.

In the United States, second cousins are allowed to get married in every state, however first cousins can only get legally married in about half of U.S. states, the Tech Interactive reported.

Not only is incest taboo in the U.S., it is also proven to increase the chances of genetic concerns.

People across the internet—from TikTok to Reddit to YouTube—called out Edible Arrangements for producing such a taboo commercial and were surprised it even got approved to be created and to air publicly.

“lol they do weird commercials to get people talking about them. this was. really something,” a person said.

“I just saw this as a YouTube ad and I’m honestly perplexed as to how this is a genuine advertisement. What the hell,” another wrote.

Others expressed their confusion about what exactly the company was trying to sell.

“So, did they get an edible arrangement to celebrate being related?” a commenter asked.

“And they’re trying to convince us to order Edible Arrangements FOR OURSELVES?? That’s the weirdest part to me,” a person pointed out.

And others of course made jokes.

“That’s not the type of edible i would need to process that information,” a viewer said.

“Well, which edible arrangement do they recommend for that?” another wrote.

@ayybeetee Like who on their marketing team said “this is a good one” ♬ original sound – Allison🐆

The Daily Dot reached out to Allison and Edible Arrangements for comment via email.