Buyer catches eBay and Poshmark seller fraudulently trying to raise price on coat

eBay and Poshmark are online marketplaces where customers can purchase and sell new and used items. Like any platform, scams are common. A woman allegedly caught a seller attempting to raise the price of a coat on Poshmark despite winning the bid for it on eBay.

TikTok user McKenzie (@mckenzieraley) immediately called out both eBay and Poshmark. “This is for eBay and Poshmark. y’all have a snake of a seller on your hands and I feel like I’m being defrauded,” she said. Then, she dived into her recent experience. One day, the content creator received a notification about a coat she had her eye on for a couple of weeks. After saving up some money, McKenzie bid on and won the coat. However, her excitement didn’t last long.

“I immediately get a message from the seller and they say, ‘Hey. I’m so sorry but this coat actually sold on another platform,” she recalled. This confused the content creator. “It’s been listed and relisted for quite some time now. And why aren’t you just going ahead and canceling my order if that’s the case?” she said.

Subsequently, McKenzie searched Poshmark and found the coat still listed for sale. So, she reached out to the seller. “And so, I send the seller the screenshots. ‘Hey. I don’t understand. I won the auction. You still have this actively listed on your Poshmark?’” The seller’s response? “Oh. I deleted that,” they wrote. Throughout the weekend, the seller kept updating the coat’s price on their profile. As a result, McKenzie was livid

“I’m infuriated that they’re lying to me. They’re lying to me about having this coat and they’re not going to sell me this coat. They have my money,” she said.

To add insult to injury, the content creator said that the seller wasn’t canceling the order since it would hurt their ratings. Despite this, McKenzie refused to cancel the order because she wanted the coat. In addition, she didn’t want to inform eBay because she didn’t want them to cancel the order. Overall, she was feeling upset and didn’t know what to do. “I’m just so frustrated,” she said. “If you didn’t want to sell the coat at that price, you shouldn’t have listed it at that price.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McKenzie via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, eBay via press email, and Poshmark via contact form. The video garnered over 82,000 views as of Sunday afternoon. In the comments, viewers suggested potential remedies.

“You can comment under the coat on Poshmark that you paid for the same coat on eBay and haven’t got the coat. Others will see it & run,” one viewer suggested.

“As a buy/seller online myself- I know you want the coat. But wait eBay out. Don’t cancel. At some point it will be considered ‘fraud’ if you don’t,” a second advised.

“I buy and sell on eBay for work, and if the seller doesn’t ship the item in a certain amount of time you should open an ‘item not received’ case,” a third proposed.

Moreover, McKenzie wasn’t the only one to experience this.

“The rate at which people are doing this with vintage coach bags is unreal!” one user wrote.

“I had something similar with a book. I’m sure they thought it would bid up and it didn’t and I won it. They eventually cancelled a month later,” a second shared.

According to eBay’s website, you can open a request with the seller. “Let the seller know by opening a request. Most sellers are happy to work with you, but if you’re unable to resolve an issue or the seller doesn’t honor their stated return policy, you may be eligible for eBay Money Back Guarantee. If you haven’t received your item, you can check to see when it’s due to be delivered.”