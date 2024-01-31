‘I’m gonna die in here, aren’t I?’: Dunkin’ worker gets stuck in the bathroom. His manager blames him

A Dunkin’ worker caught the moment he got stuck in the store’s bathroom during his shift on video, and now it’s viral.

The funny clip, uploaded by TikToker Antonio Garcia (@antoniog_17), racked up 1 million views and over 100,000 likes on the platform.

“Watch me try to figure out how to get out of this bathroom,” Garcia began in the clip.

As he recorded, while wearing his Dunkin’ uniform, his manager could be heard arguing with him from the other side of the door.

“What you say?” the manager asked through the locked door.

“That the damn door won’t open!” Garcia shot back. “I need help.”

The TikToker appeared to try unlocking and opening the door while on camera, but the door still did not open.

“You just opened it; why you closed it back again?” the manager screamed, seemingly accusing the worker of pretending the door would not open.

Despite the worker repeatedly locking and unlocking the door and trying to push it open, it still remained closed. After some time passed, he briefed viewers on what steps were to be taken to get him out of the bathroom.

“Update: They are still taking orders, and I’m still stuck here,” he reported after some time had passed.

He said he was told to “sit tight.” Meanwhile, he recorded himself unlocking the door and pulling at its handle to prove it was, in fact, stuck. The door didn’t seem to budge despite his attempts.

“I’m gonna die in here, aren’t I?” he finally asked.

In the comments section, viewers found the entire ordeal hilarious.

“‘Sit tight babe we’re in a rush gotta handle customers’…. don’t gotta tell me twice,” one viewer joked.

Commenters found the manager’s reaction to Garcia getting stuck especially funny.

“Lmao the way he thought you were just playing with the lock,” user FDANKS said.

“He blamed you huh lol,” user Elyse_licho commented.

“HE SUREEE DID!! I SAID,” the content creator responded. “I said ‘I came in here TWICE today and this hasn’t happened.’… I was shocked honey, in tears almost (Nene leaks voice).”

Antonio promised a part two update and delivered on that promise. In a follow-up clip, he said he got out of the restroom after being locked in for about 25 to 30 minutes. He also addressed some commenters who believed (as his boss did) that he had locked himself in the bathroom on purpose.

“25 to 30 minutes of being in there felt like hours,” he said.

Fortunately, he said the store quickly got the door fixed so no one else could get stuck moving forward.

The Daily Dot reached out to him via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ by email for more information.