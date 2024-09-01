‘They sell these at the Dollar Tree’: Woman’s trick to litter box odor is DampRid. Does it work? 

This hack could be a game-changer for every cat owner. In this viral video, Alexa L-H (@big_al1112) reveals how placing a DampRid in the room with your litter boxes can be the key to eliminating that dreaded litter box odor and keeping your home smelling fresh. Since being uploaded to TikTok, the recent video has garnered over 770,000 views.

“Something I discovered is if you put a DampRid on top or like near your litter box, it’s going to look like this after a month,” Alexa revealed.

She then lifts a DampRid bottle and shows the brown water inside as clear proof of how well it’s working.

“I think it really does help get that excess moisture and odor out of the air.”

Alexa goes on to explain that while it can be the missing component cat owners need for a smell-free home, it can’t work miracles on its own.

“Now this goes to say that you still need to clean your litter boxes out daily—especially if you have multiple cats like me to keep that odor down because if you don’t, that odor’s gonna be there. That’s not gonna do anything,” she clarified.

She wraps up with a promise of a “stink-free household” when using DampRid alongside regular litter box cleanings.

How does DampRid work?

DampRid works as an all-natural dehumidifier by pulling excess moisture from the air, which can cause stale, musty odors. According to the official DampRid website, “DampRid’s crystals absorb excess moisture in the air to create and maintain the optimal humidity level in your home, storage areas, cabin, boat, car, RV, or wherever moisture is a problem.”

These all-natural crystals effectively absorb moisture without drying the air to levels that could harm plants or animals. Combining the effects of DampRid with regular cleaning of the cat litter box appears to be an effective strategy for reducing—and even eliminating—litter box odors from the home, based on Alexa’s video.

More tips for tackling litter box odors with DampRid

The comment section was filled with more tips for battling cat odors, including recommendations for additional products to enhance effectiveness.

“[They] sell these at the Dollar [Tree]!! [Cheapest] price I have found!” one comment read.

“Also you can get a reusable damp rid! You just have to clean it every month,” another suggested.

“I swear by the dehumidifier [and] air purifier combo. Add in some Angry Orange Odor Eliminator and they’ll never know,” someone else shared.

“I just switched to a stainless steel box, used a litter genie and an air purifier and my friend who can smell the faintest stuff walked in and couldn’t smell my cats,” another commenter wrote.

Alexa did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via the TikTok comment section.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.