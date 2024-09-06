‘I’m really surprised’: Costco shopper tries to return $198 HP printer 2 years later after realizing it needs a subscription

Melissa Simonson (@realmelissasimonson) unknowingly purchased an HP Instant Ink printer. These models require a subscription for continued use, even if customers purchased their own ink and paper.

Don’t pay the monthly fee? Then you’re not going to be able to print unless you do. She found the practice to be “ridiculous,” like many others have. So instead of forking over her cash or tossing the $198 printer away, she returned it to Costco two years later.

In a TikTok that’s garnered over 71,000 views, she urged folks to avoid HP products. She also included a message for Costco, urging the retail giant to sever its business relationship with HP.

Returning after 2 years

Simonson begins her video by recording herself taking her printer into a Costco store. She writes in a text overlay of the clip, “Trying to return a 2-year-old printer to Costco.”

Simonson then films herself pleading her refund case to a store worker off-camera. She explains that she kept the device in storage for some time before deciding to bust it open and use it. When she did, she said a feature in the printer prevented her from being able to use it without coughing up more money.

“I bought it and then I found out after having it a few months…I can’t use it without a subscription,” she tells the worker. “Even though I also bought ink. And paper and everything to make it work.”

Simonson expressed what she seemed to think was an absurd policy for the printer.

“You still have to have a subscription just to own it even though I already bought it,” she says. “I’m really surprised Costco chose to have one like that. I wonder if they know that it has that kind of trap in it.”

At this point in the clip, another Costco employee approaches Simonson, who explains the added worker’s involvement. “Another Costco employee behind the desk came over to us bc she recognized the printer…she has it too!”

Mutual hatred

“I have to have a subscription and it pisses me off,” the Costco employee says off-camera. Simonson’s eyes widen as she agrees with the worker. “Right?! Like no, I’m not doing it. I can’t believe it.”

“They cut me off and I can’t print,” the worker added.

“That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” she replies. They then bond over the fact that despite purchasing and owning a printer and ink and paper and paying for WiFi and power they still can’t print.

“No, I’m out,” Simonson says, laughing. The worker then begins counting out the cash for her refund, which comes out to $198.34.

After completing her return, the TikToker fires up her camera and talks to her viewers from inside a car.

“Walking back without that printer feels almost as amazing as having this much money,” she says, holding up the bills the lens and continues, “That is not going to HP.”

“I’m sorry Costco, I appreciate you returning it but I hope everyone takes that printer back so that you guys stop selling it,” she concludes. “And stop partnering with HP altogether.”

Numerous commenters who responded to Simonson’s video also thought paying a monthly “subscription to print is insane.”

“Insane. Printers in general is Insane. It’s sometimes to cheaper to buy a new printer than buy ink when it runs out,” one penned.

Another person replied that they’ll never buy another product from HP again after accidentally purchasing an Instant Ink one. “I bought one in 2020 and so mad I wasn’t told about the subscription. I will never buy any HP product again. Canon are good inkjets.”

“My card on the account expired and my printer refused to work. For 2 months I couldn’t figure out why. They can at least have the [courtesy] to let their customers know. I’ll never get another HP,” someone else said.

Someone else recommended a different brand, writing, “That’s why I love my Epson.”

Another claimed that the printer business in general is a racket. “The printer industry profits ALOT. Ink is sooo cheap to make but they charge ALOT cus u can’t get it anywhere else so ppl still buy it,” they said. “But HP is getting more greedy with the subscription.”

JD Young Technologies highlighted the usurious pricing practices when it comes to printer ink. According to a piece published by the resource center, printer ink costs more than human blood. The reason becomes pretty evident once one realizes that the same companies controlling printer ink prices also often manufacture the cartridges that come with them. “The price of printer ink is mostly controlled by printer ink companies—most of which are also manufacturing the accompanying printers,” it said.

If you don’t require color printing, then it might behoove printer seekers to purchase laser printers instead of inkjet ones. Toners in laser printers almost always last longer than ink cartridges. So while you may spend a bit more for a laser printer upfront, you’re likely to more than make up your money in ink costs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to HP and Costco via email and Simonson via TikTok comment for further information.

