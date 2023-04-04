‘Y’all are super nice. We would not accept that order!’: Cold Stone Creamery customer places order five minutes before close for next-day pickup

In a now-viral TikTok, a Cold Stone Creamery worker says they accepted a next-day cake order for a customer right before they closed for the day, leaving viewers divided in the comments section.

TikTok user @coldstonetreats posted the video on April 1. As of April 4, the video has reached over 2.2 million views.

In the clip, the worker says a customer came in five minutes before close to order a cake for the next morning. The worker shows themselves putting together the customer’s cake after closing and mentions that they’ll have to wake up at 4 a.m. the next day.

In the comments section, viewers debated whether they should have taken the order.

“Y’all are super nice. We would not accept that order!” one user wrote.

“It’s okay to say no,” another said.

“Oh dang, a paying customer during business hours,” a third quipped.

Others criticized the customer for making a late order and inconveniencing the workers.

“Some people are so inconsiderate,” one commenter said.

“They had all day…” another wrote.

