‘I’ll just pay the $5’: Customer shares Chick-fil-A hack to get milkshake for $1.91. It backfires

In a viral TikTok video, a Chick-fil-A customer shared her milkshake hack—only to have it backfire in the comments.

In the viral video, Danyetta (@msbabedoll305) says that there’s no reason to pay $5 for Chick-fil-A’s cookies and cream milkshake when “you can have this and more for $1.91.”

She then places an order for a small cup of water, a vanilla ice cream cone, and cookie and cream topping (which appears to be crumbled-up Oreos) on the side.

Once Danyetta pulls away with her order and parks, the young man in the passenger’s seat dumps out the water in the water cup, flips the cone ice cream first into the cup, crumbles up the cone, and adds the cookies and cream topping.

Given the thickness of the soft serve, the young man takes a little while to get everything mixed in thoroughly but eventually is able to enjoy his creation.

The TikTok has garnered more than 375,000 views and 250 comments as of Monday morning.

Several commenters said that while the frozen treats may be similar, Danyetta’s hack doesn’t come close to a Chick-fil-A milkshake.

“The milkshake has more ingredients tho lol,” one person wrote.

“But then you don’t have shake base…it’s just ice cream and cookies crumbs,” another claimed.

The key difference between the TikToker’s creation and the chain restaurant’s milkshake is consistency. Despite the mixing, the young man in the video ate the treat with a fork and scooped up the ice cream. The key part of a milkshake is its slurpability, usually through a straw. That consistency is usually achieved with a blender and some milk to loosen the thick ice cream texture into a drink, though it’s unclear how Chick-fil-A specifically makes its shakes.

Other commenters said they were initially thrown by the request for a water cup, thinking the TikToker was going to mix the ice cream with water.

Many wrote that they don’t have the patience “to do all that.”

“I’ll just pay that 5 dollars,” a commenter said.

“I don’t have the time or the patience I would just pay the five dollars,” another viewer added.

For those now craving a milkshake, there are plenty of recipes online, or you can cop one from Chick-fil-A. The chicken sandwich chain offers Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and seasonal flavors, according to its website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danyetta via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.