‘Truly a right of passage in the restaurant industry’: Cheesecake Factory worker says much of staff has hooked up with at least 1 co-worker

As it turns out, cheeseburger spring rolls might be an aphrodisiac.

Just spitballing, based on a recent TikTok video from creator and Cheesecake Factory worker Halley (@sidepiecequalitys). The video has almost 48,000 likes and 337,000 views.

The video’s on-screen text reads: “All my co workers that have hooked up with another co worker that’s worked here.” To the tune of “Don’t F*ck Your Coworkers” by sailor鄧mel, Halley takes viewers on a journey of her Cheesecake Factory location. Every moment features a new co-worker giving a thumbs up, some more enthusiastic than others.

All told, the video features 20 people at America’s foremost temple to cream cheese-based dessert.

“The fact I had to leave out over 10 people for legal reasons,” Halley captioned the video. In the comments, she wrote that including some colleagues could lead to firing or a divorce.

The comments section, including some other Cheesecake Factory workers, loved it.

One person commented, “I work at a cheesecake factory & im glad to know it’s a universal thing across cheesecake factories.”

“Its always Cheesecake Factory,” another commented.

Someone wrote, “omg my ccf would have to record the whole staff.” Halley replied, “Lmaooo this is less then 2/3s of front of house that have and I didn’t do any of back of house cuz they’d unalive me.”

And apparently, the phenomenon stretches past the confines of the questionably decorated restaurant chain.

One comment read, “truly a right of passage in the restaurant industry.”

“Okay but how can you NOT. That’s literally what coworkers are there for,” someone else commented.

Another person wrote, “this is why i never fit in in the restaurant industry. never hooked up with a coworker.” Halley replied, Girl I ain’t in this video for a reason!! Me neither.”

“Where do I apply?” one comment read.

Most online advice articles will tell you not to pursue a workplace fling, but Business Insider offered some tips if you simply must, including to keep it professional at work and not tell anyone unless you’re serious.

