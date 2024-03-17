CEO won’t leave grieving worker alone during family member’s celebration of life

A woman has taken to TikTok to share her experience of being pressured by her CEO to return to work and “smile” in the office, despite grieving the loss of a family member.

The video, posted on March 4 by TikTok user @thedeadbook.co sparked a conversation about the corporate world’s lack of sensitivity in the handling of grief and bereavement.

In the video, the woman recounts how, just days after discovering her mother-in-law had passed away, her CEO texted her, expecting her to return to the office the following week.

“I wanted to be on from nine to five and do my job, but I wasn’t gonna leave my husband at home, especially with a job that I could work from home, I could work from anywhere,” she said in the video.

On the day of her mother-in-law’s Celebration of Life, the TikToker had paid time off (PTO) to focus on family. Despite that, she shared her CEO reportedly called her twice that day to discuss work-related matters, a conversation she felt “could have waited.”

But perhaps the most egregious demand came next. “I was told that I needed to show up and smile and bring camaraderie to the office. In the midst of grieving, I was told that I needed to smile and have a good attitude,” she said.

In the video description, she wrote, “your workplace doesn’t understand how to handle grief and bereavement. The cost of living allows [our] careers to rule how we grieve and the space we need to do so. Let’s change the conversation here.”

The video has since gained widespread attention, garnering over 153,000 views, with many in the comment section condemning the lack of understanding and support exhibited by the TikToker’s employer.

One commenter wrote, “PTO is paid time OFF. Not paid time to take calls. I hate how the boundaries have been blurred by so many in the corporate world.”

“When my father died, the company I worked for was so supportive. It breaks my heart that so many people don’t receive that,” another commenter shared.

“It is horrific that grief PTO is so short and is often discounted. It is the most painful moment in life…” a third remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thedeadbook.co via email for comment.