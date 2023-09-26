A woman used a reverse image search to discover that her Tinder match was catfishing as a college football player.

In a TikTok posted on Friday, TikToker @leftshark2015 shows how she discovered that the man she was talking to on Tinder was a catfish. Catfishing is when someone poses as another person online by using photos that aren’t their own.

@leftshark2015 screenshotted the photos on his profile and uploaded them to the website FaceCheck.ID, a reverse image search engine that identifies people in photos. The search revealed that her Tinder match was catfishing as Dylan McCaffrey, a well-known college football player.

So, when the catfish asked @leftshark2015 what she was looking for on Tinder, she “gave him a cheeky little response.”

“Looking for catfishes and it seems like I’m a master angler,” @leftshark2015 said. Angling is a term for catching fish with a rod and hook.

On Tuesday, @leftshark2015’s video had almost 1.5 million views.

McCaffrey, who used to play for the University of Michigan and is now a quarterback for the University of Northern Colorado, is part of a football dynasty: His father, Ed McCaffrey, played for the New York Giants, and McCaffrey’s brothers Max, Christian, and Luke all played college football as well.

McCaffrey’s photos were familiar to commenters and many recognized him.

“That’s Dylan Mccaffrey bro,” one wrote.

“DMac!!!!” another exclaimed. “That’s Christian [McCaffrey’s] bro.”

Others lamented about their experiences catching catfishes on dating apps.

“Same thing happened to me. Dude looked like a fucking model and knew he was outta my league,” a commenter said. “So I reversed imaged searched and I was right. Damn model.”

“I was in ANOTHER COUNTRY and I see a guy using pictures of a kid from my high school,” another commenter wrote.

Many commenters also said they used FaceCheck.ID, the site that @leftshark2015 is seen using in her TikTok to discover catfishes. The TikToker has also posted about using PimEyes, a reverse image search that does facial recognition, to confirm her catfish suspicions as well.

“This is absolutely amazing,” one commenter shared. “I just used it to catch a guy catfishing me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @leftshark2015 via TikTok comment, and was not able to reach McCaffrey.