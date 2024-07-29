‘There is a reason the Litter Robot is 1K’: Woman issues warning about automatic litter boxes after cat dies

A woman is issuing a warning to cat owners about automatic litter boxes after the tragic death of her cat, Mochi. Here’s what we know so far.

TikTok user Carli Jay (@carli.jay) posted a video yesterday detailing the horrifying situation. “So I hate that I’m having to make this, but I just want to warn everyone and anyone who has or plans to get a robot litter box.”

After an emotional pause, Jay reveals why she is issuing this warning. “Yesterday morning, we woke up—me and my 2-year-old daughter—and I went to find my cat, and she was hanging from her litter box.”

What happened to the cat

Jay continues, “It had closed on her neck and there was red stuff everywhere. And she was gone .I just want to warn anyone—just don’t use them. They are dangerous. I have a 2-year-old daughter. If it can be a cat it can be anything. Our poor baby Mochi. Nothing will bring her back.”

She urges anyone who is considering purchasing a robotic litter box to reconsider the decision. And anyone who already has one should throw it away. She indicates that the brand that made her robot litter box has reached out to her about this incident.

“I just want everyone to be aware that they are dangerous,” she says.

More details in a follow-up video

In a follow-up video, Jay answers questions from TikTok users about the specifics of the situation. She replies to a user wrote wrote, “Yeah we’re gonna need a little more information, like which litter robot? Mine stops moving if any motion is detected and won’t restart for like 10 mins after or else you have to manually start it.”

One thing she says she will not reveal the name of the brand that she owns, because she is not yet sure what she is legally able to say on social media.

“As soon as I hear what I’m allowed to say, I absolutely will blast the company,” she says. “I don’t want this ever happening again.”

Jay says her robotic litter box was new, and it came equipped with sensors and an app that alerted her when Mochi used it. “It definitely had a sensor,” she says. “It sensed when she was in front of it. The thing would constantly stop. But something happened. It happened in the night when we were sleeping.”

She adds, “I will say ours had a door. And that’s what went up … [and] she was hanging from.” Jay says that in her mind, it’s easier to scoop cat waste manually rather than having to worry about a fatal malfunction—however unlikely it might be.

Viewers react … and speculate

The videos have amassed a combined 430,000 views as of Monday evening. In the comments, users offered condolences, suggestions, and speculation.

One user wrote, “Omg I’m so sorry please sue them so they take this off the market and do a recall.” Jay replied, “Thank you, they have stopped selling it on Amazon… I’ll be seeking legal action tomorrow as it is the weekend.”

Another user wrote, “I have the Litter Robot… The sensors are amazing. I can definitely see this happening with one of the cheaper knock off ones. I’m so sorry.”

Someone else wrote, “Which brand? I have litter robot but it does have pinch detect and is safe. Please which brand was it.” While Jay did not confirm the manufacturer, the Daily Dot has reached out to the brand mentioned in the comments section for comment.

We also reached out to Amazon via email and Jay via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

